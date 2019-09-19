Tesco Dark Cooking Chocolate 150G

Love it! ideal for ganache
very good quality of dark chocolate, ideal for chocolate ganache, chocolate cake covers and various cooking needs. Very silky smooth and shiny texture and tastes lovely. Always use it in my baking and cake ideas.
Yummy
This chocolate is so tasty on it's own, I also melt this in the microwave and add it to the White Chocolate one for a bailey's cheesecake and it tastes heavenly
May be good for cooking but...
Bought it to find a good source of strong dark chocolate without sweetener. Thought it was weak and tasted milky.
Great for brownies
I use these chocolate along with Tesco own cocoa powder and a large Galaxy bar to make Brownies and they always taste amazing !!! Great price and taste !!
Its chocolate alright!
Its cheap and tasty. What more can I say.