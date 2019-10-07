Tesco Milk Cooking Chocolate 150G

Poor.
This cooking chocolate is not pleasant tasting. I bought 2 milk bars to use in cooking, intending to mix with some of the tesco plain chocolate but it just tastes very cheap and not like chocolate. Took the 2nd bar back. The Plain is a little better but only just.
Poor quality. It doesn't do the job.
Don't buy this! I bought a couple of packs to make chocolate crispie cakes with our grandchildren when they came to stay and it wouldn't melt. I put it in a bowl over hot water and the most it did was turn into a thick sludge. Very disappointing. One star is one too many.
good for baking
bought for baking works great, also tastes ok as well.