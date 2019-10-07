By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Milk Cooking Chocolate 150G

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 0.80
£0.53/100g
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy1205kJ 289kcal
    14%
  • Fat18.3g
    26%
  • Saturates11.0g
    55%
  • Sugars27.4g
    30%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2410kJ / 578kcal

Product Description

  • Milk cooking chocolate.
  • MELTS WITH EASE Adds richness to your bakes
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 40 secs
900W 35 secs
Remove all packaging.
Break the chocolate into small pieces and place in a small, non-metallic bowl.
Heat on full power.
Stir and repeat process until chocolate is completely melted.

Hob
Instructions: 2-5 mins
Break the chocolate into small pieces and place in a bowl.
Place the bowl over a saucepan of hot (not boiling) water, taking care to ensure that the water does not enter the bowl.
As the chocolate melts, stir until it is free flowing and ready to use.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • A white 'bloom' may appear on this product.This is not harmful and will disappear on melting.

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (50g)
Energy2410kJ / 578kcal1205kJ / 289kcal
Fat36.7g18.3g
Saturates22.1g11.0g
Carbohydrate54.9g27.4g
Sugars54.9g27.4g
Fibre2.1g1.1g
Protein6.2g3.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

A white 'bloom' may appear on this product.This is not harmful and will disappear on melting.

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Poor.

2 stars

This cooking chocolate is not pleasant tasting. I bought 2 milk bars to use in cooking, intending to mix with some of the tesco plain chocolate but it just tastes very cheap and not like chocolate. Took the 2nd bar back. The Plain is a little better but only just.

Poor quality. It doesn't do the job.

1 stars

Don't buy this! I bought a couple of packs to make chocolate crispie cakes with our grandchildren when they came to stay and it wouldn't melt. I put it in a bowl over hot water and the most it did was turn into a thick sludge. Very disappointing. One star is one too many.

good for baking

5 stars

bought for baking works great, also tastes ok as well.

