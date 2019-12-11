By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dunns River Red Kidney Beans 400G

Dunns River Red Kidney Beans 400G
£ 0.80
£2.00/kg

Product Description

  • Red Kidney Beans in Salted Water
  • For more information and exciting recipe ideas, visit www.gracefoods.co.uk
  • Our Dunn's River peas and beans use only the finest quality ingredients, specially sourced, to deliver delicious, authentic taste to your table.
  • Rich in protein and a good source of fibre, our peas and beans are the perfect range for your kitchen to prepare and make a whole host of exciting world food dishes.
  • BPA free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Red Kidney Beans, Water, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory which also handles Wheat, Lupins, Sesame and Soy

Storage

After opening, transfer unused contents to a non-metallic container, refrigerate, and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: See end of can

Produce of

Packed in Italy

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Grace Foods (UK) Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Drained weight

240g

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g Drained*
Energy 463kJ / 110kcal
Fat 0.5g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 15g
Of which Sugars 0g
Fibre 8.4g
Protein 7.4g
Salt 1.0g
*Drained Weight-

