Dunns River Red Kidney Beans 400G
Offer
Product Description
- Red Kidney Beans in Salted Water
- Our Dunn's River peas and beans use only the finest quality ingredients, specially sourced, to deliver delicious, authentic taste to your table.
- Rich in protein and a good source of fibre, our peas and beans are the perfect range for your kitchen to prepare and make a whole host of exciting world food dishes.
- BPA free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Red Kidney Beans, Water, Salt
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory which also handles Wheat, Lupins, Sesame and Soy
Storage
After opening, transfer unused contents to a non-metallic container, refrigerate, and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: See end of can
Produce of
Packed in Italy
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Grace Foods (UK) Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HW.
Drained weight
240g
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Drained*
|Energy
|463kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|Of which Sugars
|0g
|Fibre
|8.4g
|Protein
|7.4g
|Salt
|1.0g
|*Drained Weight
|-
