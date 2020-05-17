Old Jamaica Ginger Beer 1.5 Litres

You've got the wrong one in stock.
It was the best ginger beer in Tescos. Please bring it back.
Hope Tesco has this back in stock soon!!!
Old Jamaica Ginger Beer has the best flavour and bite. Other brands are insipid compared with Old Jamaica.
you can taste the artifical sweeteners
Still the best mainstream ginger beer on the shelf, but not as nice as it used to be. (Fentimans or Fever-Tree full fat are the best premium ones IMHO)
Best Ginger Beer
Best ginger beer around and not restricted by the sugar free process.
Not sure if it's made in Jamaica but it's nice.
It may be called 'old' Jamaica Ginger beer but mine was well within the best before date. Nice.
Disappointing.
Not as good as it used to be, reduced sugar so it tastes closer to the diet one and has lost that sweetness. Very good price though and it's still a pretty strong drink.