By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer 1.5 Litres

4.3(6)Write a review
Old Jamaica Ginger Beer 1.5 Litres
£ 1.15
£0.08/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Carbonated Ginger Beer Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • Established in 1988, Old Jamaica Ginger Beer is a genuine Jamaican brand, made from the potent and flavourful roots of ginger. A sip of Old Jamaica Ginger Beer embodies the same natural flavours that Grandma would infuse in her homemade Ginger Beer, Drops, Cakes and Cookies. It is as amazingly refreshing and crisp as it is unique and original! Old Jamaica Ginger Beer brings good Jamaican vibes when enjoyed anywhere and anytime.
  • Tun up the flavour!
  • Tun up the fiyah!
  • Made with authentic root ginger from Jamaica
  • Naturally flavoured carbonated beverage
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings (including Ginger Root Extract), Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Keep cool and out of direct sunlight.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best before end: See base of label, neck of bottle or cap.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Warnings

  • Pressurised container open with care.

Name and address

  • Refresco,
  • Citrus Grove,
  • Side Ley,
  • Kegworth,
  • Derby,
  • DE74 2FJ,

Return to

  • Refresco,
  • Citrus Grove,
  • Side Ley,
  • Kegworth,
  • Derby,
  • DE74 2FJ,
  • UK.
  • www.oldjamaicagingerbeer.com

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 85kJ/20kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 4.9g
of which sugars 4.9g
Protein <0.1g
Salt 0.07g

Safety information

View more safety information

Pressurised container open with care.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

You've got the wrong one in stock.

5 stars

It was the best ginger beer in Tescos. Please bring it back.

Hope Tesco has this back in stock soon!!!

5 stars

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer has the best flavour and bite. Other brands are insipid compared with Old Jamaica.

you can taste the artifical sweeteners

3 stars

Still the best mainstream ginger beer on the shelf, but not as nice as it used to be. (Fentimans or Fever-Tree full fat are the best premium ones IMHO)

Best Ginger Beer

5 stars

Best ginger beer around and not restricted by the sugar free process.

Not sure if it's made in Jamaica but it's nice.

5 stars

It may be called 'old' Jamaica Ginger beer but mine was well within the best before date. Nice.

Disappointing.

3 stars

Not as good as it used to be, reduced sugar so it tastes closer to the diet one and has lost that sweetness. Very good price though and it's still a pretty strong drink.

Usually bought next

Tesco Limes Minimum 5 Pack

£ 1.35
£0.27/each
Clubcard Price

Tesco No Added Sugar Cream Soda 4 X 330Ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Belvoir Ginger Cordial 500Ml

£ 3.29
£0.66/100ml
Clubcard Price

Schweppes Canada Dry Ginger Ale 1Ltr

£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml
Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here