Heinz Spaghetti Bolognese 200G

Disgusting....
I got his to feed to my young daughter, I tried it after it was heated and the taste was really bad... so I gave it to the dog instead... the dog refused to eat it!... enough said!
Offer
Spaghetti (49%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Tomatoes (31%), Textured Soya Protein, Beef (4%), Concentrated Tomato Puree, Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Cornflour, Garlic Salt, Herb Extracts, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Spice, Colour - Plain Caramel
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Hob
Instructions: Alternatively, may be heated in a saucepan on the hob.
Can. Recyclable
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per can
|%RI*
|Energy
|355kJ
|710kJ
|-
|84kcal
|168kcal
|8%
|Fat
|1.5 g
|3.0 g
|4%
|- of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.5 g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|14.0 g
|28.0 g
|11%
|- of which sugars
|2.4 g
|4.8 g
|5%
|Fibre
|0.5 g
|1.0 g
|Protein
|3.3 g
|6.6 g
|13%
|Salt
|0.7 g
|1.5 g
|24%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
