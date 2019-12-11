By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Spaghetti Bolognese 200G

1(1)Write a review
Heinz Spaghetti Bolognese 200G
£ 0.75
£3.75/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Heinz Spaghetti Bolognese.
  • Freshly made pasta with a scrummy meaty sauce.
  • 1 of your 5 a day.
  • A whole tomato squeezed into every portion.
  • Absolutely no preservatives.
  • Low sugar.
  • Low in fat.
  • No artificial colours or flavours.
  • 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • Servings per can - 1.
  • CAN - METAL - widely recycled.
  • Made in England.
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low sugar
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Spaghetti (49%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Tomatoes (31%), Textured Soya Protein, Beef (4%), Concentrated Tomato Puree, Cornflour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Cornflour, Garlic Salt, Herb Extracts, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Spice, Colour - Plain Caramel

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya\Soybeans, Wheat

Storage

Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Alternatively, may be heated in a saucepan on the hob.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK. Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • Contact us.
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK. Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer can%RI*
Energy 355kJ710kJ
-84kcal168kcal8%
Fat 1.5 g3.0 g4%
- of which saturates 0.2 g0.5 g3%
Carbohydrate 14.0 g28.0 g11%
- of which sugars 2.4 g4.8 g5%
Fibre 0.5 g1.0 g
Protein 3.3 g6.6 g13%
Salt 0.7 g1.5 g24%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Disgusting....

1 stars

I got his to feed to my young daughter, I tried it after it was heated and the taste was really bad... so I gave it to the dog instead... the dog refused to eat it!... enough said!

Usually bought next

Heinz Ravioli In Tomato Sauce 200G

£ 0.75
£3.75/kg

Offer

Heinz Baked Beans With Pork Sausages In Tomato Sauce 200G

£ 0.65
£3.25/kg

Offer

Heinz Macaroni Cheese 200G

£ 0.75
£3.75/kg

Offer

Heinz Spaghetti & Sausages In Tomato Sauce 200G

£ 0.75
£3.75/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here