Tesco Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 420G

Tesco Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 420G
£ 0.30
£0.71/kg

Offer

½ of a can
  • Energy772kJ 183kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 367kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Baked beans in tomato sauce.
  • RICH & WARMING Best quality haricot beans carefully cooked in a delicately seasoned sauce
  • Pack size: 420G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Haricot beans (49%), Water, Tomato Purée (20%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring (Clove Extract, Capsicum Extract).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2½ mins/900W 2 mins
Empty the contents of the can into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1 ½ minutes (800W)/1 minute (900W), stir and re-cover, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W). Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

420g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a can (210g)
Energy367kJ / 87kcal772kJ / 183kcal
Fat0.6g1.2g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate14.1g29.7g
Sugars4.7g9.8g
Fibre3.7g7.8g
Protein4.5g9.5g
Salt0.5g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

19 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent value.

4 stars

I mostly buy Heinz because they have a richer sauce, but I will happily eat these instead; a dash of Daddie's sauce livens them up a bit. Old Scrooge here only buys Heinz if he can get them for 50p.

lovely flavour

5 stars

lovely flavour

Great beans

5 stars

Great beans

The beans are ok but I find it disgraceful that I

1 stars

The beans are ok but I find it disgraceful that I have to pay more to have 4 cans without the plastic wrapped round it. Considering the efforts we should be putting in to reduce our plastic waste, the 4 pack shouldn't even be allowed unless in recyclable packaging!

Dont waste your money buying this, the inside of t

1 stars

Dont waste your money buying this, the inside of the tins were rusty. Bought a pack of 4 and all of them were the same inside.

Rubbish!

1 stars

We used to love Tesco own brand baked beans until they abruptly changed the recipe! The clove taste is so noticeable that it's unpleasant... I bought a pack of 6, but 5 are going in the food bank box at the store. I hate it when shops do this, you get used to and enjoy it for them to change it! Tesco please note, if it's not broken, don't fix it!

Great baked beans Tesco :)

5 stars

Got to say Tesco have got it right with these baked beans. I have only ever bought Heinz before but thought I would give these a try at half the price - if anything I prefer them to Heinz but I doubt many would notice the difference if you just swopped brands!

Just like Heinz...

5 stars

Just as good as Heinz baked beans and just as nice on toast.

Great taste

4 stars

I am not a big baked beans eater but when I do usually have a well known make, however I have just tried Tesco’s own make and was really surprised how tasty they were. I will definitely have them again.

Great price

4 stars

Love these baked beans. They are on par with other more expensive brands. Great value for money.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

