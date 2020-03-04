Tesco Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 420G

Excellent value.
I mostly buy Heinz because they have a richer sauce, but I will happily eat these instead; a dash of Daddie's sauce livens them up a bit. Old Scrooge here only buys Heinz if he can get them for 50p.
lovely flavour
Great beans
The beans are ok but I find it disgraceful that I have to pay more to have 4 cans without the plastic wrapped round it. Considering the efforts we should be putting in to reduce our plastic waste, the 4 pack shouldn't even be allowed unless in recyclable packaging!
Dont waste your money buying this, the inside of the tins were rusty. Bought a pack of 4 and all of them were the same inside.
Rubbish!
We used to love Tesco own brand baked beans until they abruptly changed the recipe! The clove taste is so noticeable that it's unpleasant... I bought a pack of 6, but 5 are going in the food bank box at the store. I hate it when shops do this, you get used to and enjoy it for them to change it! Tesco please note, if it's not broken, don't fix it!
Great baked beans Tesco :)
Got to say Tesco have got it right with these baked beans. I have only ever bought Heinz before but thought I would give these a try at half the price - if anything I prefer them to Heinz but I doubt many would notice the difference if you just swopped brands!
Just like Heinz...
Just as good as Heinz baked beans and just as nice on toast.
Great taste
I am not a big baked beans eater but when I do usually have a well known make, however I have just tried Tesco’s own make and was really surprised how tasty they were. I will definitely have them again.
Great price
Love these baked beans. They are on par with other more expensive brands. Great value for money.