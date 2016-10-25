Nestle Cerelac 6Mnth Wheat&Milk Cereal 400G

Such a good cereal!
I have been using this cereal for a month now and we have empty bowl everytime. the cereal smells really good and is so easy and quick to make up
Good meal for the youngest
My baby like it too much he even eating 2 portions for one meal. But i think its too sweet for the babys
Love love
Its really delicious , and very quick and easy preparation for us mums .
Excellent
My daughter loves this for breakfast every day and I love that it’s so simple to make.
Fabulous little girl loves
It’s ideal. Little Girls gobbled it down. Would recommend. Smooth enough for weaning without choking.
Too smooth, too sweet
This product is extremely sweet and very smooth. My 15 month old did not like it at all as he prefers more texture in his cereal. I would say that this product is more suited to babies who are just being weaned although I’d hesitate to give a 6 month old food this sweet.
Is very good quality, easy and quick to prepare, g
Is very good quality, easy and quick to prepare, good smooth consistency. Likeed and recommended.
Best baby cereal
I have used many brands of cereal in the past but this Cerelac by far has been the best, it was since I was a baby and now for my baby too. The cereal has the best flavour and just the right mixture/paste when it’s mixed in water. It’s not too grainy or otherwise clumpy, it’s just the right texture. My baby loves it and finishes the whole portion. I gave it to my friend too who has an 11month old baby and to my surprise she had never had a taste of it. She was delighted by it and Claimed that the baby felt fuller fr longer. Must try and looking forward to trying more from the same range.
Great breakfast
Great start to any day my little one loves it will be buying more in the future
My daughter's favourite at the moment
A great choice to have it for breakfast. It is my daughter's favourite breakfast. She loves it with added fruits or withouth. It's easy to prepare( just add water) and has a great texture. I would definitely recommend this product.