Nestle Cerelac 6Mnth Wheat&Milk Cereal 400G

4.5(20)Write a review
£ 3.80
£0.95/100g

Product Description

  • Wheat Based Infant Cereal with Milk Powder
  • Goodness of cereals
  • With no added sugars infant cereal is the ideal foundation to a varied and balanced diet.
  • Not for resale outside of the EEA/Switzerland.
  • Infant cereals with milk
  • My 1st cereal
  • Just add water
  • Iron nutrition for little tummies
  • Contains zinc, calcium, and vitamins A & C
  • Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron contributes to normal cognitive development
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Suitable for halal
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron contributes to normal cognitive development
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Cereals 56% (Wheat Flour, Hydrolysed Wheat Flour), Skimmed Milk Powder 23%, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Full Fat Milk Powder 5.8%, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Potassium Dioxide), Vitamins (C, Niacin, E, Thiamin (B1), Pantothenic Acid, A, B6, K, Folic Acid, Biotin, D), Flavouring (Vanillin), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Culture (Bifidobacterium Lactis)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Close tin tightly and store in a cool dry place. Use within 4 weeks of opening.Best Before End: See Base of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • 1 Wash your hands before preparing baby's food. Make sure all utensils are clean.
  • 2 Boil tap water. Allow to cool. Measure 75 ml of lukewarm water and...
  • 3 Mix with 25 g of Cerelac
  • 4 Stir until the cereal is smooth, check the temperature and serve immediately.
  • At the start of weaning use small quantities of Cerelac. As your baby grows, so will their appetite, and portions can be increased gradually to a suggested portion of 50 g per day.
  • Do not keep any unfinished portion.

Number of uses

16 x 25 g Servings

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT INFORMATION
  • The Department of Health recommends solid foods be introduced at around 6 months of age. Nestlé CERELAC is a complementary food intended for spoon feeding from 6 months and is NOT to be used as a breast milk substitute. Please follow the preparation instructions and be mindful not to overfeed your baby.

Name and address

  • Nestlé,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • Nestlé Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.cerelac.co.uk

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g powderPer 25 g serving**% LRV* 100 g% LRV* 25 g**
Energy kJ1793448
kcal426107
Fat g112.8
- of which: saturates g20.5
Carbohydrate g64.416.1
- of which: sugars† g317.8
Fibre g3.50.9
Protein g15.53.9
Salt g0.30.08
Vitamin A µg RE40310110125
Vitamin D µg7.21.87218
Vitamin E mg3.70.93
Vitamin K µg379.3
Vitamin C mg701828072
Thiamin [B1] mg1.10.2822056
Niacin mg5.51.386115
Vitamin B6 mg0.340.094912
Folic Acid µg40104010
Biotin µg287
Pantothenic acid µg20.5
Calcium mg50012512531
Phosphorus mg36090
Iron mg102.516742
Zinc mg3.40.858521
Iodine µg40105714
* LRV: Labelling Reference Value----
** 25g + 75ml water----
†Contains naturally occurring sugars----

Safety information

20 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Such a good cereal!

5 stars

I have been using this cereal for a month now and we have empty bowl everytime. the cereal smells really good and is so easy and quick to make up

Good meal for the youngest

4 stars

My baby like it too much he even eating 2 portions for one meal. But i think its too sweet for the babys

Love love

5 stars

Its really delicious , and very quick and easy preparation for us mums .

Excellent

5 stars

My daughter loves this for breakfast every day and I love that it’s so simple to make.

Fabulous little girl loves

5 stars

It’s ideal. Little Girls gobbled it down. Would recommend. Smooth enough for weaning without choking.

Too smooth, too sweet

1 stars

This product is extremely sweet and very smooth. My 15 month old did not like it at all as he prefers more texture in his cereal. I would say that this product is more suited to babies who are just being weaned although I’d hesitate to give a 6 month old food this sweet.

Is very good quality, easy and quick to prepare, g

4 stars

Is very good quality, easy and quick to prepare, good smooth consistency. Likeed and recommended.

Best baby cereal

5 stars

I have used many brands of cereal in the past but this Cerelac by far has been the best, it was since I was a baby and now for my baby too. The cereal has the best flavour and just the right mixture/paste when it’s mixed in water. It’s not too grainy or otherwise clumpy, it’s just the right texture. My baby loves it and finishes the whole portion. I gave it to my friend too who has an 11month old baby and to my surprise she had never had a taste of it. She was delighted by it and Claimed that the baby felt fuller fr longer.  Must try and looking forward to trying more from the same range. 

Great breakfast

5 stars

Great start to any day my little one loves it will be buying more in the future

My daughter's favourite at the moment

5 stars

A great choice to have it for breakfast. It is my daughter's favourite breakfast. She loves it with added fruits or withouth. It's easy to prepare( just add water) and has a great texture. I would definitely recommend this product.

