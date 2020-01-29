Simple Kind To Skin Antibacterial Handwash 250Ml

Shame about the plastic
Good product, shame about the plastic container. I use bar soap now.
Good, but...
This is a good product, but if you care not just about our skin but also about the planet, can you offer bulk refills, preferably in non-plastic containers?
Irritates my hands
This handwash irritates my hands causing cuts and bleeding around my knuckles. Disappointing.
Good hand wash
Good antibacterial hand wash, most of them get my hands dry and itchy this one are very delicate just the smell it's not for me, I prefer something sweet but recommend any way because of quality. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely soap
As a large family of 5 we get through a lot of hand soap. This one we particularly liked, nice bottle being plain fits in with my bathroom decor and could also go in my separate toilet (it’s the little things) lovely shaped bottle and nice easy to use hand pump (great for the little kids) it smells gorgeous fresh clean and natural not overpowering at all. Foams up nicely without having to use to much 1 squirt is plenty. Generally this soap went down well with my whole family will be recommending and using again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super soft hand wash
I love this hand wash because it makes your hands feel super soft and it has a really clean fragrance which is not overpowering! Will definitely be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Proper product
This product is extremely good for holders of delicate hand skin. it does not irritate or dry. He does what he should do, that is, cleanses the skin, eliminates unpleasant odors such as the smell of fish or garlic. I am happy with it and recommend it to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simple the Best
Reall like This hand wash. My hands is a very sensitive and i been used This to all my Body just for check... i like my skin after Simple. I will recommend it to ny friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Simply amazing!
This product is perfect for sensitive hands and those who don't like a lot of fragrance on their hands. You don't need a lot to wash your hands as it lathers up really well. I'm impressed with the product and no more dry hands after washing! I will definitely buy it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bye bye dry hands
Wow I'm well impressed no more dry hands after washing! I know it's only a hand wash but it can be a really big deal when you suffer with dry hands. We been using it for over a week now and it's a real hit with our family. It lathers very well leaving your hands clean and fresh but not dry! The only downside is its only 250 ml which is not going to last very long. Overall great product, thumbs up from my family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]