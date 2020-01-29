By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Simple Kind To Skin Antibacterial Handwash 250Ml

4.5(36)Write a review
Simple Kind To Skin Antibacterial Handwash 250Ml
£ 1.80
£0.72/100ml
  • Smile it's simple. Simple have been the experts in sensitive skin since launching the first perfume and colour-free soap in 1960. We’ve stayed committed to our original philosophy of creating skincare and skin cleansing products suitable for all skin types with the suitable formulation, From this we have learnt that if something is as delicate and precious as skin, it deserves only the kindest care. Simple says no to harsh, no to artificial perfumes and colours that can upset your skin. Instead, we as a brand simple use only our purest possible, skin-loving ingredients, so you can trust all our products to be kind to sensitive skin. So choose to use our simple products and use our Kind To Skin Gentle Care Handwash. Simple kind to skin gentle hand wash is a caring hand wash for sensitive skin. A gentle care handwash with the perfect blend of ingredients to remove everyday germs and neutralise cooking odours. Simple gentle hand wash is perfect for even sensitive skin. Dermatologically tested. When using simple gentle care hand wash for best results Apply our simple gentle care handwash to wet hands, then simply lather and rinse thoroughly. Caution, when using Simple Gentle care handwash Avoid contact with eyes.
  • Simple Gentle Care Handwash is a perfect blend of ingredients
  • A hand soap, soap and cleanser that remove everyday germs
  • A handwash for sensitive skin
  • Sensitive handwash cleansing goodness containing Pro-Vitamin B5
  • Simple handwash and gentle care liquid soap dermatologically tested
  • Apply the caring handwash to wet hands, lather and rinse thoroughly
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Ascorbic acid, Citric acid, Citronellyl Methylcrotonate, Citrus Grandis Seed Extract, Glycerin, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium benzoate, Sodium lactate

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

36 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Shame about the plastic

3 stars

Good product, shame about the plastic container. I use bar soap now.

Good, but...

4 stars

This is a good product, but if you care not just about our skin but also about the planet, can you offer bulk refills, preferably in non-plastic containers?

Irritates my hands

1 stars

This handwash irritates my hands causing cuts and bleeding around my knuckles. Disappointing.

Good hand wash

5 stars

Good antibacterial hand wash, most of them get my hands dry and itchy this one are very delicate just the smell it's not for me, I prefer something sweet but recommend any way because of quality. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely soap

5 stars

As a large family of 5 we get through a lot of hand soap. This one we particularly liked, nice bottle being plain fits in with my bathroom decor and could also go in my separate toilet (it’s the little things) lovely shaped bottle and nice easy to use hand pump (great for the little kids) it smells gorgeous fresh clean and natural not overpowering at all. Foams up nicely without having to use to much 1 squirt is plenty. Generally this soap went down well with my whole family will be recommending and using again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super soft hand wash

4 stars

I love this hand wash because it makes your hands feel super soft and it has a really clean fragrance which is not overpowering! Will definitely be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Proper product

4 stars

This product is extremely good for holders of delicate hand skin. it does not irritate or dry. He does what he should do, that is, cleanses the skin, eliminates unpleasant odors such as the smell of fish or garlic. I am happy with it and recommend it to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple the Best

5 stars

Reall like This hand wash. My hands is a very sensitive and i been used This to all my Body just for check... i like my skin after Simple. I will recommend it to ny friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply amazing!

5 stars

This product is perfect for sensitive hands and those who don't like a lot of fragrance on their hands. You don't need a lot to wash your hands as it lathers up really well. I'm impressed with the product and no more dry hands after washing! I will definitely buy it again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bye bye dry hands

5 stars

Wow I'm well impressed no more dry hands after washing! I know it's only a hand wash but it can be a really big deal when you suffer with dry hands. We been using it for over a week now and it's a real hit with our family. It lathers very well leaving your hands clean and fresh but not dry! The only downside is its only 250 ml which is not going to last very long. Overall great product, thumbs up from my family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Dettol Surface Cleanser Antibacterial Spray 500 Ml

£ 1.75
£3.50/litre

Tesco Citrus Antibacterial Wipes 40 Wipes

£ 1.00
£0.03/each

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll Quilted

£ 3.50
£0.24/100sheet

Dettol Multi Purpose Citrus Wipes 70S

£ 3.50
£5.00/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here