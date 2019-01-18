By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trebor Extra Strong Mints 41.3G

Trebor Extra Strong Mints 41.3G
£ 0.60
£1.46/100g

Offer

Per 1 Sweet
  • Energy40 kJ 9 kcal
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1677 kJ / 395 kcal

Product Description

  • Mint Flavoured Sweets.
  • Traditional hard pressed mints with a powerful hit of peppermint refreshment
  • Pack size: 41.3g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Natural Mint Flavouring, Gelatine, Stabiliser (E415)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see edge of roll.

Number of uses

Approx. 17 sweets per roll

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

41.3g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per 1 sweet (2.4 g):
Energy 1677 kJ / 395 kcal40 kJ / 9 kcal
Fat <0.1 g<0.1 g
of which Saturates 0 g0 g
Carbohydrate 98 g2.4 g
of which Sugars 94 g2.3 g
Protein 0.3 g<0.1 g
Salt <0.01 g0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

