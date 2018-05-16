Green Giant Hearts Of Palm 410G

- Energy90kJ 22kcal1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 113kJ/27kcal
Product Description
- Hearts of Palm
- Green Giant vegetables provide you with 1 of your 5 a day.
- Tasty hearts of palm, asparagus and artichoke hearts, perfect for salads.
- Green Giant vegetables are made out of 100% natural ingredients.
- Hearts of palm
- 80g of drained product = one of your five recommended daily servings of fruit & veg.
- Capacity 425ml
- 1 of 5 a day
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
Hearts of Palm, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: See end of can
Produce of
Made in (see end of can: EC = Ecuador - CR = Costa Rica)
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for salads, antipasti and pizza. Simply drain and enjoy.
Number of uses
Contains at least 2 portions
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
Made for:
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
Return to
- Please freephone us:
- 0800 89 77 77 (UK)
- 1800 535 115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Drained weight
220g
Net Contents
410g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each 80g contains
|%*
|Energy
|113kJ/27kcal
|90kJ/22kcal
|1%
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|2.9g
|2.3g
|1%
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|0.9g
|1%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.9g
|-
|Protein
|2.4g
|1.9g
|4%
|Salt
|0.83g
|0.66g
|11%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
