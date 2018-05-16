By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green Giant Hearts Of Palm 410G

Green Giant Hearts Of Palm 410G
£ 2.35
£10.69/kg
Each 80g contains:
  • Energy90kJ 22kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 113kJ/27kcal

Product Description

  • Hearts of Palm
  • For more information visit www.greengiant.co.uk
  • Green Giant vegetables provide you with 1 of your 5 a day.
  • Tasty hearts of palm, asparagus and artichoke hearts, perfect for salads.
  • Green Giant vegetables are made out of 100% natural ingredients.
  • Hearts of palm
  • 80g of drained product = one of your five recommended daily servings of fruit & veg.
  • Capacity 425ml
  • 1 of 5 a day
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Hearts of Palm, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: See end of can

Produce of

Made in (see end of can: EC = Ecuador - CR = Costa Rica)

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect for salads, antipasti and pizza. Simply drain and enjoy.

Number of uses

Contains at least 2 portions

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,

Return to

  • Please freephone us:
  • 0800 89 77 77 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

410g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach 80g contains%*
Energy 113kJ/27kcal90kJ/22kcal1%
Fat 0.1g0.1g<1%
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g0%
Carbohydrate 2.9g2.3g1%
of which sugars 1.1g0.9g1%
Fibre 2.4g1.9g-
Protein 2.4g1.9g4%
Salt 0.83g0.66g11%
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 kcal)---

