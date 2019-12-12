By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wibisco Shirley Coconut Biscuits 105G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wibisco Shirley Coconut Biscuits 105G
£ 0.50
£0.48/100g

Product Description

  • Shirley Biscuits Coconut
  • Pack size: 105g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Pulverized Sugar (Sugar, Corn Starch), Vegetable Shortening (Partially Hydrogenated Soybean and/or Cottonseed and/or Palm Oils), Desiccated Coconut (Coconut, Sulphites (Preservative), Glucose Syrup, Whey (Milk), Leavening (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate), Salt, Natural & Artificial Flavours, Soy Lecithin, Approved Artificial Colour (FD&C Yellow #5, Tartrazine, E102)

Allergy Information

  • This product is manufactured in a facility which also manufactures products containing Peanuts, Soybean, Milk, Eggs, Tree Nuts and Wheat

Storage

Once open, store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made in Barbados

Number of uses

Serving Size 4 cookies (30g); Servings: about 3.5

Name and address

  • The West India Biscuit Company Ltd.,
  • Gills Road,
  • St. Michael,
  • Barbados,
  • W.I.

Return to

  • Email: customerservice@wibisco.com

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 475.3 kcal
Protein 5.5 g
Carbohydrate 69.8 g
of which Sugars 22.1 g
Fat 19.8 g
of which Saturates 11.3 g
Fibre 2.2 g
Sodium 298.4 mg
Salt 0.7 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here