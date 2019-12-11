Wibisco Shirley Biscuits 105G

Product Description
- Shirley Biscuits
- Pack size: 105g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Pulverized Sugar (Sugar, Corn Starch), Vegetable Shortening (Partially Hydrogenated Soybean and/or Cottonseed and/or Palm Oils), Milk, Salt, Leavening (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate), Soy Lecithin, Natural & Artificial Flavours, Approved Artificial Colour (FD&C Yellow #5, Tartrazine, E102)
Allergy Information
- This product is manufactured in a facility which also manufactures products containing Peanuts, Soybean, Milk, Eggs, Tree Nuts and Wheat
Storage
Once open, store in an airtight container.
Produce of
Made in Barbados
Number of uses
Serving Size 4 cookies (30g), Servings: about 3.5
Name and address
- The West India Biscuit Company Ltd.,
- Gills Road,
- St. Michael,
- Barbados,
- W.I.
Return to
- Email: customerservice@wibisco.com
Net Contents
105g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|470.9 kcal
|Protein
|5.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|71.9 g
|of which Sugars
|22.9 g
|Fat
|18.2 g
|of which Saturates
|9.6 g
|Fibre
|1.8 g
|Sodium
|442.3 mg
|Salt
|1.1 g
Using Product Information
