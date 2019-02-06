By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blossom Cottage Elderflower Cordial 50Cl

Blossom Cottage Elderflower Cordial 50Cl
£ 2.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Elderflower Cordial
  • Made in the heart of the Cotswolds with delicate hand-picked elderflowers and spring water, creating a delicious and refreshing cordial.
  • With handpicked elderflowers
  • Just add water
  • Floral and refreshing
  • 10 glasses full of delicious refreshment
  • Made with Cotswold spring water
  • No artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Ingredients

Cotswold Spring Water, Sugar, Elderflowers, Fructose, Glucose Syrup, Citric Acid, White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 1 month.Best before end: see neck of bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Dilute 1 part cordial to 4 parts water.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Blossom Cottage,
  • PO Box 2247,
  • Gloucester.
  • GL3 9EZ.

Return to

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml diluted at a ratio of 1:4
Energy 90 kJ / 21 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 5.0g
of which sugars 4.8g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Great Cordial

5 stars

Great tasting and a nice alternative to the usual squash drinks. A nice refreshing drink highly recommend it

