Blossom Cottage Elderflower Cordial 50Cl

Great Cordial
Great tasting and a nice alternative to the usual squash drinks. A nice refreshing drink highly recommend it
Cotswold Spring Water, Sugar, Elderflowers, Fructose, Glucose Syrup, Citric Acid, White Grape Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 1 month.Best before end: see neck of bottle
Bottle. Recyclable
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml diluted at a ratio of 1:4
|Energy
|90 kJ / 21 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|of which sugars
|4.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
