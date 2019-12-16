By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Redmere Farms Green Beans 220G

image 1 of Redmere Farms Green Beans 220G
£ 0.77
£3.50/kg
  • Energy104kJ 25kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 130kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Green Beans
  • Great steamed or in a stir fry.
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

French Beans

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Egypt, Senegal

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging.

    Wash thoroughly before use.

    Remove both ends of the beans and slice if required.

    .

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220ge

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA typical 80g serving contains
Energy130kJ / 31kcal104kJ / 25kcal
Fat0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.5g
Sugars2.2g1.8g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein2.1g1.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

9 Reviews

Average of 1.1 stars

Arrived full off mold and soggy. No date on them,

1 stars

Arrived full off mold and soggy. No date on them, so god knows how long they have been sitting there.

Not fresh

1 stars

Poor quality, way past their best. Came in my very large click and collect order so I did not notice that the best before date was the date that day (it says you get 2+ days online). Did not use them.

I have bought this product on two different occasi

1 stars

I have bought this product on two different occasions and each time they were discoloured and unuseable after two days

Very poor

1 stars

These came not fresh and some were brown

Rotten and slimy

1 stars

The beans were rotten I didn't noticed it until unpacking because it was put on paper bag.ordered two but it was same rotten and slimy.not happy should have checked by the picker and the problem is it has no Best before date.

Awful

1 stars

Awful. All discoloured after 1 day had to throw the lot. Definitely would not buy again

Unhappy Bunny!

1 stars

No SBDate, arrived brown and rotten, went straight into the bin!

poor quality

1 stars

poor quality, had to through half of the packet away

wouldn't buy these again.

2 stars

The beans were not out of their best before date but they were very old, and the ends of some of the beans had white gunge round them and were very soft and not usable. I had three packs and I threw them all away.

