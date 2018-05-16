By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pataks Ready To Eat Garlic & Coriander Papadums 8 Pack

Pataks Ready To Eat Garlic & Coriander Papadums 8 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.25/each

Product Description

  • 8 Garlic & Coriander Pappadums
  • For recipe ideas visit: www.pataks.com
  • Our pappadums are as light and crunchy as your restaurant favourites with a delicious hint of garlic and coriander.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Deliciously light and crunchy
  • Ready to eat
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian

Information

Ingredients

Lentil Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée (3%), Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide), Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Coriander Leaf (0.5%), Encapsulated Garlic Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These tasty pappadums are ready to eat, but for the true restaurant experience, warm for 1 minute in an oven preheated to 180ºC/Gas Mark 4.

Produce of

Made in India, fried and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • They are perfect for dipping into our chutneys and pickles or just as they are as a snack.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the pack. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

8 x Pappadums

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer PappadumPer 100g
Energy (kJ)189kJ1891kJ
Energy (kcal)45kcal453kcal
Fat 2.3g23.4g
of which saturates 0.2g1.6g
Carbohydrate 3.7g37.1g
of which sugars 0.1g1.0g
Fibre 1.0g9.9g
Protein 1.9g18.5g
Salt 0.36g3.62g













