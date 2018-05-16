Pataks Ready To Eat Garlic & Coriander Papadums 8 Pack

Product Description
- 8 Garlic & Coriander Pappadums
- Our pappadums are as light and crunchy as your restaurant favourites with a delicious hint of garlic and coriander.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Deliciously light and crunchy
- Ready to eat
- Gluten free
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Vegetarian
Information
Ingredients
Lentil Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée (3%), Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide), Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Coriander Leaf (0.5%), Encapsulated Garlic Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: These tasty pappadums are ready to eat, but for the true restaurant experience, warm for 1 minute in an oven preheated to 180ºC/Gas Mark 4.
Produce of
Made in India, fried and packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- They are perfect for dipping into our chutneys and pickles or just as they are as a snack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the pack. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
8 x Pappadums
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Pappadum
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|189kJ
|1891kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|45kcal
|453kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|23.4g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|37.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|9.9g
|Protein
|1.9g
|18.5g
|Salt
|0.36g
|3.62g
