Budweiser 20X300ml Bottle

3.9(25)
Aldi Price Match

£15.99

£2.66/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Beer
Type: American LagerABV: 4.5%Origin: St Louis, USAOverall Impression: Light bodied lager with clean, crisp, dry finishThis is the famous Budweiser beer. We know of no brand produced by any other brewer which costs so much to brew and age. Our exclusive Beechwood Aging produces a taste, a smoothness and a drinkability you will find in no other beer at any price.Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration.Golden color with a subtle honey aroma and a trace of citrus, punctuated by notes of malt and noble hops. A perfectly balanced, full-flavoured lager with a crisp, clean and fast finish.Budweiser supports British farmers sourcing 75% of it's malted barley locally and aiming to reach 100% of British barley by 2020.Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or at www.Budweiser.co.ukLearn more on www.tapintoyourbeer.comFood Pairing:Complements rich, aromatic, spicy and smokey foods such as chili, BBQ ribs, grilled chicken and beef.With slightly more body and alcohol intensity than a light lager, Budweiser can stand up against a bit more flavour. However, it's most perfectly matched with medium/low intensity fatty and fried food that are a staple of most menus.Home-Run Pairing: Hamburger and ChipsThe American classic of Hamburger and chips are a match made in heaven for an ice cold American lager like Budweiser. Due to the fatty nature of this dish it can easily become stodgy and boring, however, Budweiser's high carbonation cleanses the palate after each bite.The slight grainy and bready notes pair nicely with a toasted burger bun, whilst the sweetness from the ketchup will be matched by the beers malts but kept in check by the slight bitterness.
Pack size: 6000ML

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Yeast, Hops

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

20 x 300ml ℮

Lower age limit

18 Years

