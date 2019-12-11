Ribena Ready To Drink Blackcurrant 1 Litre

- Energy220kJ 52kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars11.5g13%
- Salt0.14g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml
Product Description
- Blackcurrant Juice Drink with sugar and sweeteners
- Made with British blackcurrants
- Contains real fruit juice
- No artificial colours
- No artificial flavours
- Rich in Vitamin C
- Pack size: 1000ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (6%), Sugar, Vitamin C, Acid (Citric Acid), Thickener (Polydextrose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose)
Storage
Once opened store in the fridge and drink within 4 days.Best Before End - see top of carton
Preparation and Usage
- Keep active. Eat healthy. Enjoy Ribena.
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Produced in UK by:
- Refresco Beverages UK Ltd,
- Somerset, TA6 4RN
Return to
- Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI*
|per 250ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|88/21
|220/52
|Carbohydrate, g
|4.7
|11.8
|of which sugars, g
|4.6
|11.5
|Salt, g
|0.06
|0.14
|Vitamin C, mg
|32
|40
|80
|100
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
