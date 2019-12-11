By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ribena Ready To Drink Blackcurrant 1 Litre

Ribena Ready To Drink Blackcurrant 1 Litre
£ 1.25
£0.13/100ml
each 250ml gives you
  • Energy220kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml

Product Description

  • Blackcurrant Juice Drink with sugar and sweeteners
  • Made with British blackcurrants
  • Contains real fruit juice
  • No artificial colours
  • No artificial flavours
  • Rich in Vitamin C
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (6%), Sugar, Vitamin C, Acid (Citric Acid), Thickener (Polydextrose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose)

Storage

Once opened store in the fridge and drink within 4 days.Best Before End - see top of carton

Preparation and Usage

  • Keep active. Eat healthy. Enjoy Ribena.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Produced in UK by:
  • Refresco Beverages UK Ltd,
  • Somerset, TA6 4RN

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml%RI*per 250ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal88/21220/52
Carbohydrate, g4.711.8
of which sugars, g4.611.5
Salt, g0.060.14
Vitamin C, mg324080100
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein.----
*RI = Reference Intake----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.



