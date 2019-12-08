By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twinings Luxury Chocolate Drink 350G

3.5(3)Write a review
Twinings Luxury Chocolate Drink 350G
£ 4.00
£1.15/100g

Product Description

  • Swiss Chocolate Drink with added Minerals
  • Chocolate is one of life's little indulgences so we've brought you the ultimate. Twinings Swiss Chocolate Drink is made with real Swiss chocolate, expertly blended for sheer chocolate heaven. Just add hot or cold milk and immerse yourself in the silky, smooth milk chocolate taste!
  • Silky smooth & indulgent
  • Enjoy hot or cold
  • Just add milk
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (18%), Glucose, Chocolate (7%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring Vanillin), Mineral Dicalcium Phosphate, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring Vanillin, Salt, Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 45% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

After opening keep tightly sealed and store in a dry place away from heat.Best before end: see base

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply swirl 3-4 heaped teaspoons (20g) into 200 ml of hot or cold milk. Stir well and savour every last sip.

Number of uses

17 servings per pack

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • If you have any comments, queries or suggestions, please contact us on 01264 313444 or visit www.twinings.co.uk
  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving*
Energy 1645 kJ (389 kcal)745 kJ (177 kcal)
Fat 3.5 g4.0 g
(of which saturates)2.0 g2.3 g
Carbohydrate 81.3 g26.2 g
(of which sugars)77.6 g25.4 g
Protein 5.0 g7.9 g
Salt 0.13 g0.27 g
Calcium 210 mg / 26**286 mg / 36**
Phosphorus 300 mg / 43**248 mg / 35**
Minerals--
*20 g powder in 200 ml semi-skimmed milk (1.5% fat)--
** % of daily reference intake (NRV)--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish

1 stars

Not as good as I'd hoped. Too sweet, too many extra ingredients and overrall tastes strong, not creamy, not chocolatey, too salty, grittty and unindulgent. Disappointed

Superior product

5 stars

Our family think this is vastly superior to Cadbury's or Galaxy alternatives.

Smooth, and silky

5 stars

I always used to buy cadbury hot chocolate, then I felt like changing things up couple months back. I do my hot chocolate with frothed milk, about 2 stsp compared to 4 recommended, and it's still the smoothest, silkiest, hot choco I've tried in a long time.

