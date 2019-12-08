Twinings Luxury Chocolate Drink 350G

Rubbish
Not as good as I'd hoped. Too sweet, too many extra ingredients and overrall tastes strong, not creamy, not chocolatey, too salty, grittty and unindulgent. Disappointed
Superior product
Our family think this is vastly superior to Cadbury's or Galaxy alternatives.
Smooth, and silky
I always used to buy cadbury hot chocolate, then I felt like changing things up couple months back. I do my hot chocolate with frothed milk, about 2 stsp compared to 4 recommended, and it's still the smoothest, silkiest, hot choco I've tried in a long time.