Good Oil Hemp Seed Oil 500Ml

Shame you don't sell it anymore.
Excellent product! will now go elswhere to buy it!
Fake CBD oil
This isn't Hemp/CBD oil. How much CBD does it contain? No one knows...It's rubbish.
Great flavour
use it for most things as this has now replaced my veg/olive oils. Love the nutty flavour
I take a large spoonful of this excellent oil every day (it actually tastes okay!). I am vegetarian and use it as a substitute for fish oil as it contains both omega 3 and omega 6. Although initially expensive, it lasts a long time so is fairly economical. It can also of course be used for cooking!