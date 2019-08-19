By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Good Oil Hemp Seed Oil 500Ml

4(4)Write a review
Good Oil Hemp Seed Oil 500Ml
£ 6.00
£1.20/100ml

Product Description

  • The Original Hemp Seed Oil
  • A nicely nutty, cold-pressed oil looks like olive cooks like olive but with 40% less Saturated Fat & rich in Omega-3.
  • Nothing changes if Nobody changes.
  • So how about bringing some hemp seed- based goodness into your life? These little miracles are as good for the planet as they are for the people who live on it. And it's as easy as sprinkling a few seeds on your breakfast pr switching your oil.
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Cold-Press Hemp Seed Oil

Storage

Keep in a cool, dark place.Best Before: See bottle.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • Good Hemp,
  • Collarbear Farm,
  • Devon,
  • EX31 3JZ.

Return to

  • Good Hemp,
  • Collarbear Farm,
  • Devon,
  • EX31 3JZ.
  • goodhemp.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 900kcal/3700kJ
Fat 100g
of which saturates 9.4g
of which monounsaturates 12.7g
of which polyunsaturates 77.9g
of which Omega-3 18.6g
of which Omega-6 57.7g
Carbohydrates0g
of which sugars 0g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0g
Salt Trace

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Shame you don't sell it anymore.

5 stars

Excellent product! will now go elswhere to buy it!

Fake CBD oil

1 stars

This isn't Hemp/CBD oil. How much CBD does it contain? No one knows...It's rubbish.

Great flavour

5 stars

use it for most things as this has now replaced my veg/olive oils. Love the nutty flavour

I take a large spoonful of this excellent oil ever

5 stars

I take a large spoonful of this excellent oil every day (it actually tastes okay!). I am vegetarian and use it as a substitute for fish oil as it contains both omega 3 and omega 6. Although initially expensive, it lasts a long time so is fairly economical. It can also of course be used for cooking!

