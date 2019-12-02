By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

La Doria Ratatouille Provencale 390G

3(8)Write a review
La Doria Ratatouille Provencale 390G
£ 0.70
£1.80/kg
A 195g serving contains:
  • Energy354kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt0.78g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182kJ

Product Description

  • A traditional recipe of tomatoes, courgettes, aubergines and peppers
  • One of five a day
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 390g

Information

Ingredients

Chopped Tomatoes (40%), Courgettes (30%), Water, Aubergines (5%), Red & Green Pepper (4%), Onions (4%), Vegetable Oil, Tomato Purée (2%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Lemon Juice from Concentrate

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer contents to a non-metallic container. Cover, refrigerate and use within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking instructions
  • Empty contents into a saucepan and heat through for 3 minutes, stirring gently. Do not allow to boil as this may impair the flavour.
  • For microwaving, refer to the manufacturer's handbook.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • Alconbury,
  • Huntingdon,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • PE28 4WX.

Return to

  • LDH (La Doria) Ltd,
  • Alconbury,
  • Huntingdon,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • PE28 4WX.
  • www.ldhltd.com

Net Contents

390g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA 195g serving contains%RIRI* for an average adult
Energy 182kJ354kJ8400kJ
-44kcal85kcal4%2000kcal
Fat 1.9g3.7g5%70g
of which saturates 0.2g0.4g2%20g
Carbohydrate 5.1g9.9g
of which sugars 4.2g8.2g9%90g
Fibre 1.4g2.7g
Protein 0.8g1.6g
Salt 0.40g0.78g13%6g
Can contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

I wouldn't say this this tastes outstanding on its

4 stars

I wouldn't say this this tastes outstanding on its own but it's a great base for a stew or a caponata. A great way to cook something relatively healthy on a budget.

Good but needs a bit of a boost

5 stars

Mixed this with smokey bacon and rice. one of the best student meals ive had so far.

Strange Idea

1 stars

How can you substitute this for potatoes?...A potato is a potato.

Not the same any more.

2 stars

Used to love it, but ingridients has changed and it tastes completely different, it's not very nice i must say.

tastes good but qiute watery needs more vegetables

3 stars

tastes good but qiute watery needs more vegetables

Ive not been able to get this in my local store fo

4 stars

Ive not been able to get this in my local store for some time but when I did I used to put the contents into a saucepan with a sweet and sour sauce, heat and serve on white rice. Tasty.

Lovely Snack eaten cold with olive bread...

5 stars

I love this but it’s dry hard to get, can you please stock it

Rather have homemade , of course .

2 stars

Small lumps of vegetable . Was more like a thickish soup than Ratatouille . Taste was okay .

Usually bought next

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.35
£0.88/kg

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 4 X 400G

£ 1.39
£0.87/kg

Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here