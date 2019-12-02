La Doria Ratatouille Provencale 390G

I wouldn't say this this tastes outstanding on its
I wouldn't say this this tastes outstanding on its own but it's a great base for a stew or a caponata. A great way to cook something relatively healthy on a budget.
Good but needs a bit of a boost
Mixed this with smokey bacon and rice. one of the best student meals ive had so far.
Strange Idea
How can you substitute this for potatoes?...A potato is a potato.
Not the same any more.
Used to love it, but ingridients has changed and it tastes completely different, it's not very nice i must say.
tastes good but qiute watery needs more vegetables
Ive not been able to get this in my local store fo
Lovely Snack eaten cold with olive bread...
I love this but it’s dry hard to get, can you please stock it
Rather have homemade , of course .
Small lumps of vegetable . Was more like a thickish soup than Ratatouille . Taste was okay .