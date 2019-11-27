By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Baby Carrots 200G Class 1 Pm

2(4)Write a review
Tesco Baby Carrots 200G Class 1 Pm
£ 1.10
£5.50/kg
per 100g
  • Energy152kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 152kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • Carrots.
  • Sweet Chantenay Naturally small in size, great for snacking or roasts
  • Sweet Chantenay Naturally small in size, great for snacking or roasts
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Carrot

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, France, Israel, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Wash thoroughly before use. Trim tops.

    Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6

    Instructions: Place in pre-heated oven for 20 - 30 mins or until tender.

    Steam 5 - 6 mins

    Instructions: Place in a steamer or steam over boiling water for 5 - 6 minutes or until tender.

    Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 100g
Energy152kJ / 36kcal152kJ / 36kcal
Fat0.5g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.0g6.0g
Sugars5.6g5.6g
Fibre2.4g2.4g
Protein0.7g0.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

crunchy carrots

5 stars

so fresh and crunchy! also very good company with hoummus

Please make sure carrots are not too fat last time

1 stars

Please make sure carrots are not too fat last time the pack carrots were way to fat

These were going mouldy and rotten and had to be t

1 stars

These were going mouldy and rotten and had to be thrown away. I would like a refund please. The weather is against farmers with root crops at the moment so please don't take it out on the source.

Do not purchase

1 stars

Very,very small, poor quality, produce of Spain, tasteless.

Usually bought next

Tesco Parsnips Loose

£ 0.18
£1.18/kg

Redmere Farms Parsnip 500G

£ 0.59
£1.18/kg

Tesco Broccoli Loose

£ 0.64
£1.68/kg

Tesco Peeled Brussels Sprouts 200G

£ 1.25
£6.25/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here