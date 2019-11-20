By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwtz Hot Chilli Con Carne Casserole Mix41g

Schwtz Hot Chilli Con Carne Casserole Mix41g
Product Description

  • A fiery recipe mix with vibrant chillies, earthy cumin and rich cocoa powder for a hot and spicy Mexican favourite full of flavour.
  • Bursting with herbs & spices
  • Chilli rating - extra hot - 4
  • Ready in 25 minutes
  • 2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 41g

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Chilli Powder (15%) (Chilli Pepper, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic), Potato Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Dried Crushed Chillies (5%), Cumin (5%), Paprika, Flavouring, Cocoa Powder (2%), Cayenne Pepper, Ground Coriander Seed (2%), White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Total content of herbs and spices = 45.7%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

41g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1279kJ1078kJ
-304kcal256kcal13%
Fat 5.8g6.1g9%
of which saturates 1.4g2.5g13%
Carbohydrate 44.4g17.6g7%
of which sugars 2.7g5.1g6%
Fibre 15.9g6.2g
Protein 10.7g29.6g59%
Salt 12.00g1.60g27%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

It's delicious!

5 stars

We absolutely loved the Schwartz Hot Chilli Con Carne Mix! We went away with our friends for the weekend and wanted to make a chilli con carne (but we didn't want to buy all of the ingredients)! Using the Schwartz mix meant that we didn't have to which was amazing! Not only was it convenient it was also super delicious and full of so much flavour! We would highly recommend this product and we will be purchasing it again soon.

Delicious!

5 stars

It was delicious and full of sooo much flavour we absolutely loved it and so did our friends (we made them all a chilli con carne on a weekend away). We will definitely be purchasing this product again soon and we highly recommend it to others!

A quick and easy way to make a tasty dinner

5 stars

This was the first time I’ve ever used a herb mix pack and I was so impressed with how easy they are to use! They’re the perfect blend for the recipe so you don’t need to worry about having all the right herbs in the cupboard. The flavours are perfect as well. I wouldn’t usually go for super spicy but this was actually a really nice heat. It made it a lot easier to make the chilli too, especially if you’re in a rush, as the blend is just right. I’ve been known to be slightly heavy-handed with herbs before and this stops that problem completely!

