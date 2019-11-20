Schwtz Hot Chilli Con Carne Casserole Mix41g

It's delicious!
We absolutely loved the Schwartz Hot Chilli Con Carne Mix! We went away with our friends for the weekend and wanted to make a chilli con carne (but we didn't want to buy all of the ingredients)! Using the Schwartz mix meant that we didn't have to which was amazing! Not only was it convenient it was also super delicious and full of so much flavour! We would highly recommend this product and we will be purchasing it again soon.
A quick and easy way to make a tasty dinner
This was the first time I’ve ever used a herb mix pack and I was so impressed with how easy they are to use! They’re the perfect blend for the recipe so you don’t need to worry about having all the right herbs in the cupboard. The flavours are perfect as well. I wouldn’t usually go for super spicy but this was actually a really nice heat. It made it a lot easier to make the chilli too, especially if you’re in a rush, as the blend is just right. I’ve been known to be slightly heavy-handed with herbs before and this stops that problem completely!