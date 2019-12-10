Absolut Vanilia 70Cl
Product Description
- Vanilla Flavoured Vodka
- Absolut Vanilia is a vanilla flavoured vodka made exclusively from natural ingredients, and it doesn't contain any added sugar. Absolut Vanilia is rich, robust and complex. It has a distinct taste of vanilla, notes of butterscotch and hints of dark chocolate. The main ingredients in Absolut Vanilia are Absolut Vodka and vanilla flavour.
- Serving suggestion: Use Absolut Vanilia Vodka to make the ultimate Espresso or Passion Fruit Martini, or use it in any of your favourite vodka cocktails.
- Passion Fruit Martini Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 Parts Absolut Vanilia Vodka
- 1 1/2 Parts Passion fruit Puré
- 1/3 Part Vanilla Syrup
- 1 Slice Pineapple
- 1 Half Passion fruit pulp Passion fruit
- How to mix: Muddle pineapple in a shaker. Add Absolut Vanilia, passion fruit pulp, vanilla syrup and passion fruit purèe. Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with passion fruit. Serve with a side of Champagne or prosecco in a shot glass.
- Absolut Vodka has completely redefined the premium vodka landscape, becoming synonymous with art, culture and nightlife. By starting a revolution in cocktail creation and launching a range of flavours never before seen on the market, Absolut has become an icon in its own right. It has been produced at the famous old distilleries near Ahus in accordance with more than 400 years of Swedish tradition. In 1879, Lars Olsson Smith, its founder, introduced the continuous distillation with which he made Absolut. Instead of the usual three or four times, the vodka was distilled an infinite number of times. At Absolut, not only do we source all the ingredients locally, we have also made our distillery one of the most energy-efficient in the world. Today, Absolut has a CO2 neutral distillation.
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Sweden
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Produced and bottled in Åhus, Sweden
Preparation and Usage
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Absolut Company AB,
- Åhus,
- 117 97 Stockholm,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
- absolut.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
