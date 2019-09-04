Tesco Jacket Potatoes 2.5Kg Pack

Wash before use.

Oven 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 5 1hr - 1hr 20 mins

Preheat oven. Scrub the potato then dry and pierce several times with a fork. Place directly on shelf. Bake for 60-80 minutes or until the skin is golden. A metal skewer through the potato it will reduce the cooking time by about 15 minutes.

Microwave 800W/900W - 7/6 mins

Scrub the potato then dry and pierce several times with a fork. If cooking more than one potato at a time increase cooking time accordingly. Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W), turn the potato over then heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).

Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.