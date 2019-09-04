Tesco Jacket Potatoes 2.5Kg Pack

Versatile and tasty
lovely flavour, mashed, roasted, or baked.
BAD BUY
Literally had to throw the whole bag away! All slimy and rotten.
These potatoes had no best before date on packaging and were sprouting.
Below average
The potatoes are not aways that good. The last lot I received 29th May, were floury tasting with loads of black/bad bits. I know the weather can effect them but in the end I threw half away.
Terrible quality
Within days the potatoes are growing roots they do not last.. the last bag I had delivered were all green, will not buy again.
last week they were growing legs they needed planting not eating yes i did get a refund but thats not the point I expect a better service from Tesco
Too small for jackets
These potatoes were very small and not at all suitable for jacket potatoes even though it says it on the front of the packet that they are picked because of their large size
Disgusting rotten potatoes
These were the worst quality potatoes I have ever seen. The large potatoes (Over half the bag) were rotten in the middle when I cut them. Looked like something was living there. The majority of this bag ended up in the recycle bin. Don't buy these. Total waste of money.
potatoes too small for jackets
Sorry, no real Jacket Potatoes here!
Only good for cutting up into chips. Useless as real jacket potatoes as they are small, full of spots/blemishes, dark veined. They sell the "real" jacket potatoes loose (at a premium), and sell the remainder here as "value" potatoes.