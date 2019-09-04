By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jacket Potatoes 2.5Kg Pack

2(12)Write a review
£ 1.75
£0.70/kg

Product Description

  • White potatoes.
  • Perfect for crispy skin Carefully selected for their larger size and full flavour
  • Pack size: 2.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Israel

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    Oven 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 5 1hr - 1hr 20 mins

    Preheat oven. Scrub the potato then dry and pierce several times with a fork. Place directly on shelf. Bake for 60-80 minutes or until the skin is golden. A metal skewer through the potato it will reduce the cooking time by about 15 minutes.

    Microwave 800W/900W - 7/6 mins

    Scrub the potato then dry and pierce several times with a fork.  If cooking more than one potato at a time increase cooking time accordingly. Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W), turn the potato over then heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).

    Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

12 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Versatile and tasty

5 stars

lovely flavour, mashed, roasted, or baked.

BAD BUY

1 stars

Literally had to throw the whole bag away! All slimy and rotten.

These potatoes had no best before date on packagin

3 stars

These potatoes had no best before date on packaging and were sprouting.

Below average

3 stars

The potatoes are not aways that good. The last lot I received 29th May, were floury tasting with loads of black/bad bits. I know the weather can effect them but in the end I threw half away.

Terrible quality

1 stars

Within days the potatoes are growing roots they do not last.. the last bag I had delivered were all green, will not buy again.

last week they were growing legs they needed plan

1 stars

last week they were growing legs they needed planting not eating yes i did get a refund but thats not the point I expect a better service from Tesco

Too small for jackets

2 stars

These potatoes were very small and not at all suitable for jacket potatoes even though it says it on the front of the packet that they are picked because of their large size

Disgusting rotten potatoes

1 stars

These were the worst quality potatoes I have ever seen. The large potatoes (Over half the bag) were rotten in the middle when I cut them. Looked like something was living there. The majority of this bag ended up in the recycle bin. Don't buy these. Total waste of money.

potatoes too small for jackets

1 stars

potatoes too small for jackets

Sorry, no real Jacket Potatoes here!

2 stars

Only good for cutting up into chips. Useless as real jacket potatoes as they are small, full of spots/blemishes, dark veined. They sell the "real" jacket potatoes loose (at a premium), and sell the remainder here as "value" potatoes.

