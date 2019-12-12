Tesco Maris Piper Potatoes 2.5Kg

Great spud
Brought several times, always the perfect potato for me.
We use all of them in a week mashed lovely and fluffy. Roast crispy, Baked only bigger potatoes love the taste. We have a healthy chip fryer using half a teaspoon of oil for delicious Maris piper chips
I bought these on Wednesday, 23rd October and found the pack to be smelly and realised when fully opened the pack had a fairly large rotten potato. I shall now avoid.
No complaints here
Good quality
DO NOT BUY
Delivered 23rd, for use on 24th but had to throw the whole bag out. The bag had "Use by" date of 25th, which wasn't brought to my attention on the bill. Don't know what's gone wrong Tesco - I've never had a problem before - but you seriously need to look at your supplier, especially after these reviews.
Poor. Last time three potatoes were bad inside; others when cooked were nearly tasteless
Was very dissatisfied with these,there was so many black spots when I peeled these I got about six good potatoes from the bag,I won't order this time just in case they are the same!!
Rotten
One potato was rotten upon delivery 3 days ago. Now they've all started to putrify and stink of fish. Ways of money and I wanted to use them today.
Great all rounder
Never had any issues with these before, great all rounder, use them all the time for roasts and mash. Usually take them out of the bag and store in a dark place which makes them last longer.
Dont Buy
Absolutley Rotten , both bags I bought most went in the bin , could not use