Tesco Maris Piper Potatoes 2.5Kg

Wash before use.

Hob - Peel potatoes and cut into evenly sized pieces. Place in saucepan with just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired. Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve. For mash Follow the instructions for boiled. After draining return pan to warm hob for 1 minute to dry. Add milk, butter and seasoning according to taste. Mash until creamy smooth and serve.

Deep Fry ~ for chips

Peel potatoes and cut into chips. Place in a bowl of water for 30 minutes to remove excess starch. Drain and dry thoroughly. Place chips in preheated oil at 190°C (to test temperature put a chip in the oil. If it floats and sizzles the oil is ready). Deep fry for 5-6 minutes until chips are golden. For best results use sunflower oil and do not overload pan.

Oven ~ for roasts 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Preheat oven. Pour 2-4 tbsp. sunflower oil into a roasting tin and place in oven. Peel and cut potatoes into evenly sized pieces and parboil for 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly to remove excess water. The potatoes will turn out crispier if you let them dry off. Shake in pan to roughen sufraces of potatoes. Carefully transfer potatoes to hot roasting tin. Turn in the oil and season. Return tin to top shelf of oven for 55-60 minutes, turning potatoes occasionally until golden and crispy.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.