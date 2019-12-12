By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Maris Piper Potatoes 2.5Kg

2(47)Write a review
Tesco Maris Piper Potatoes 2.5Kg
£ 1.50
£0.60/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Maris Piper potatoes.
  • Perfect All Rounder Carefully grown for their light and fluffy texture
  • Perfect All Rounder Carefully grown for their light and fluffy texture
  • Pack size: 2.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    Hob - Peel potatoes and cut into evenly sized pieces. Place in saucepan with just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired. Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve. For mash Follow the instructions for boiled. After draining return pan to warm hob for 1 minute to dry. Add milk, butter and seasoning according to taste. Mash until creamy smooth and serve.

    Deep Fry ~ for chips

    Peel potatoes and cut into chips. Place in a bowl of water for 30 minutes to remove excess starch. Drain and dry thoroughly. Place chips in preheated oil at 190°C (to test temperature put a chip in the oil. If it floats and sizzles the oil is ready). Deep fry for 5-6 minutes until chips are golden. For best results use sunflower oil and do not overload pan.

    Oven ~ for roasts 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Preheat oven. Pour 2-4 tbsp. sunflower oil into a roasting tin and place in oven. Peel and cut potatoes into evenly sized pieces and parboil for 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly to remove excess water. The potatoes will turn out crispier if you let them dry off. Shake in pan to roughen sufraces of potatoes. Carefully transfer potatoes to hot roasting tin. Turn in the oil and season. Return tin to top shelf of oven for 55-60 minutes, turning potatoes occasionally until golden and crispy.

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2.5kg e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy345kJ / 81kcal862kJ / 203kcal
Fat0.1g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate17.5g43.8g
Sugars0.8g2.0g
Fibre1.6g4.0g
Protein1.8g4.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.21mg (19%NRV)0.53mg (48%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

47 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Great spud

5 stars

Brought several times, always the perfect potato for me.

We use all of them in a week mashed lovely and flu

5 stars

We use all of them in a week mashed lovely and fluffy. Roast crispy, Baked only bigger potatoes love the taste. We have a healthy chip fryer using half a teaspoon of oil for delicious Maris piper chips

I bought these on Wednesday, 23rd October and foun

1 stars

I bought these on Wednesday, 23rd October and found the pack to be smelly and realised when fully opened the pack had a fairly large rotten potato. I shall now avoid.

No complaints here

4 stars

Good quality

DO NOT BUY

1 stars

Delivered 23rd, for use on 24th but had to throw the whole bag out. The bag had "Use by" date of 25th, which wasn't brought to my attention on the bill. Don't know what's gone wrong Tesco - I've never had a problem before - but you seriously need to look at your supplier, especially after these reviews.

Poor. Last time three potatoes were bad inside; o

1 stars

Poor. Last time three potatoes were bad inside; others when cooked were nearly tasteless

Was very dissatisfied with these,there was so many

1 stars

Was very dissatisfied with these,there was so many black spots when I peeled these I got about six good potatoes from the bag,I won't order this time just in case they are the same!!

Rotten

1 stars

One potato was rotten upon delivery 3 days ago. Now they've all started to putrify and stink of fish. Ways of money and I wanted to use them today.

Great all rounder

4 stars

Never had any issues with these before, great all rounder, use them all the time for roasts and mash. Usually take them out of the bag and store in a dark place which makes them last longer.

Dont Buy

1 stars

Absolutley Rotten , both bags I bought most went in the bin , could not use

1-10 of 47 reviews

