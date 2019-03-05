King Edward Potatoes 2.5Kg

'' Balls Of Flour '' Recommended Potatoes
Good Quality potatoes just like '' balls of flour '' i would highly recommend these potatoes also if Tesco could pick or add slightly larger potatoes as some are very smal & rather difficult to peel apart from that perfection.
Awful. So weirdly shaped that they were impossible to peel with a peeler and too small to peel with a knife. They can't be seen through the bag (that's a picture on the front), I won't make that mistake again.