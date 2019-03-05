By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
King Edward Potatoes 2.5Kg

3(2)Write a review
King Edward Potatoes 2.5Kg
£ 2.00
£0.80/kg
Per 250g
  • Energy1814kJ 432kcal
    22%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 726kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Roasting Potatoes
  Perfect for roasts Selected for their light, fluffy centre and crisp outside
  • Perfect for roasts Selected for their light, fluffy centre and crisp outside
  • Pack size: 2.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Israel

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

    Oven ~ For roast 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 1hr 5 mins-1hr 10 mins

    Preheat oven. Pour 2-4 tbsp. sunfower oil into a roasting tin and place in oven. Peel and cut potatoes into evenly sized pieces and parboil for 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly to remove excess water. The potatoes will turn out crispier if you let them dry off. Shake in pan to roughen surfaces of potatoes. Carefully transfer potatoes to hot roasting tin. Turn in the oil and season. Return tin to top shelf of oven for 55-60 minutes, turning potatoes occasionally until golden and crispy. 

    Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.25kg e / 1.75kg / 2.5kg

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy726kJ / 173kcal1814kJ / 432kcal
Fat5.7g14.3g
Saturates0.4g1.0g
Carbohydrate26.4g66.0g
Sugars1.2g3.0g
Fibre2.7g6.8g
Protein2.6g6.5g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.22mg (20%NRV)0.55mg (50%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When roasted according to instructions.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

'' Balls Of Flour '' Recommended Potatoes

5 stars

Good Quality potatoes just like '' balls of flour '' i would highly recommend these potatoes also if Tesco could pick or add slightly larger potatoes as some are very smal & rather difficult to peel apart from that perfection.

Awful. So weirdly shaped that they were impossible

1 stars

Awful. So weirdly shaped that they were impossible to peel with a peeler and too small to peel with a knife. They can't be seen through the bag (that's a picture on the front), I won't make that mistake again.

