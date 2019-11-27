By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

White Potatoes 2.5Kg Pack

2(4)Write a review
White Potatoes 2.5Kg Pack
£ 1.38
£0.55/kg

Product Description

  • Potatoes.
  • Ideal All Rounder Carefully selected for their versatility and light texture
  • Ideal All Rounder Carefully selected for their versatility and light texture
  • Pack size: 2.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight

Produce of

Produce of Republic of Ireland, France

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. 

    Hob 20-25mins

     Peel potatoes and if needed cut into evenly sized pieces. Place in a saucepan and cover with boiling water. Return to the boil, cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes until tender. Drain and serve.

    For mash 

    Follow the hob instructions. After draining return to a warm hob for 1 minute to dry. Add milk, butter and seasoning according to preference. Mash until creamy smooth and serve.

     

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2.5kg e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Recently changed - used to be good now awful

1 stars

Awful potatoes. Used to be really good but they've recently been changed and now don't cook through but burn super quick even on low temperatures. Do not recommend at all - such a shame but I will now be switching to different potatoes.

I'm Usually An Albert Bartlett Gal...but..

5 stars

I'm an Albert Bartlett gal because online shopping usually gets you generic small, many-eyed, bland tasting white puds. However, my attitude has changed after trying these white spuds for the first time. I have boiled them-they stay together, don't soak up the water and lose the potato flavour (which is very mild) I have then fried them-the crust is wonderful, mashed the leftovers-and it's silky smooth, then made bubble and squeak with the leftovers and that was a success too! Decent crisp crust. Spuds are of a really good size (with my order) and with my delivery, no black eyes or pest damage so I'm really impressed with the quality as so far, no waste. I'd recommend trying these. They won't roast like Bartletts or King Edwards, but the flavour is there. Ideal for: Boulangere or gratin, boiled, sliced/cubed n fried, very creamy mash. Seem to be halfway between a waxy and a floury!

Awful

1 stars

Terrible potatoes. Small, green, soft, black inside. Worst ever. I would suggest staying away from these. It's a supplier problem and tesco is at fault for not checking supplies

Not good

1 stars

Not good quality as so much rotten to have to cut out of the potatoes

Usually bought next

Tesco Broccoli Loose

£ 0.64
£1.68/kg

Redmere Farms Sweet Potato 1Kg

£ 1.10
£1.10/kg

Tesco Swede

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

New

Tesco Brown Onions 1Kg

£ 0.75
£0.75/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here