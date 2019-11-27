White Potatoes 2.5Kg Pack

Recently changed - used to be good now awful
Awful potatoes. Used to be really good but they've recently been changed and now don't cook through but burn super quick even on low temperatures. Do not recommend at all - such a shame but I will now be switching to different potatoes.
I'm Usually An Albert Bartlett Gal...but..
I'm an Albert Bartlett gal because online shopping usually gets you generic small, many-eyed, bland tasting white puds. However, my attitude has changed after trying these white spuds for the first time. I have boiled them-they stay together, don't soak up the water and lose the potato flavour (which is very mild) I have then fried them-the crust is wonderful, mashed the leftovers-and it's silky smooth, then made bubble and squeak with the leftovers and that was a success too! Decent crisp crust. Spuds are of a really good size (with my order) and with my delivery, no black eyes or pest damage so I'm really impressed with the quality as so far, no waste. I'd recommend trying these. They won't roast like Bartletts or King Edwards, but the flavour is there. Ideal for: Boulangere or gratin, boiled, sliced/cubed n fried, very creamy mash. Seem to be halfway between a waxy and a floury!
Awful
Terrible potatoes. Small, green, soft, black inside. Worst ever. I would suggest staying away from these. It's a supplier problem and tesco is at fault for not checking supplies
Not good
Not good quality as so much rotten to have to cut out of the potatoes