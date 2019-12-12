Pataks Korma Curry Paste 290G

This is not mild in the slightest - it was more me
This is not mild in the slightest - it was more medium/hot. Not your usual creamy korma, even with added water.
Water, Ground Spices (12%) [Coriander (4%), Turmeric, Spices, Paprika, Cumin, Fenugreek], Rapeseed Oil (11%), Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Purée (5%), Salt, Maize Flour, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Desiccated Coconut (3%), Acid (Acetic Acid), Dried Onion, Mustard Powder, Dried Coriander Leaf
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 6 weeks of opening and before the best before end date. Best Before End: See Lid.
Made in the UK
8 Servings
290g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|952kJ / 229kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|of which sugars
|9.2g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|4.8g
