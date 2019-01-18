By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bounty Milk Chocolate Bar 57G

One piece contains = 28.5g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2040kJ

Product Description

  • Moist tender coconut covered in thick milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 57g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (21%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Lactose, Milk, Soya

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 2. Portion size: 28.5 g

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0845 0450042
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.betreatwise.org.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

2 x 28.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 28.5g (%*)
Energy 2040kJ581kJ (7%)
-488kcal139kcal (7%)
Fat 26.0g7.4g (11%)
of which saturates 21.4g6.1g (31%)
Carbohydrate 58.3g16.6g (6%)
of which sugars 47.8g13.6g (15%)
Protein 3.8g1.1g (2%)
Salt 0.26g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Gotta love a bounty bar I’m not sure why it’s not

5 stars

Gotta love a bounty bar I’m not sure why it’s not so popular

Dak chocolate is by far the better bar!

1 stars

horrible stuff - where's the Bounty Dark?

