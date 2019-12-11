By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(1)Write a review
Lavazza Caffe Espresso Ground Coffee 250G
£ 4.10
£1.64/100g

Product Description

  • Roasted Ground Coffee
  • Espresso Italiano is the selection of blends perfected by Lavazza just for you to enjoy all the taste and aroma of a rich Italian espresso in your favourite brewing.
  • Since 1895 the Lavazza family has been devoted to the pursuit of coffee perfection. True Italian coffee taste: our passion, your pleasure.
  • Origin of Coffee: Non-EU
  • 100% arabica
  • Ideal for black coffee & latte
  • Intensity - 5/10
  • Roasting: light
  • Aromatic and velvety
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

After opening, store in a cool and dry place.Best before: see date below.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Lavazza Coffee (UK) Ltd.,
  • 5th Floor, The Charter Building,
  • Vine Street,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1JG.

Return to

  • For more information on the Lavazza coffee range in the UK please contact:
  • Tel: 01895 209 750
  • www.lavazza.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

5 stars

Nice aroma smell and taste very good

