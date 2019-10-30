By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cuvee Prestige Red 75Cl

4(114)Write a review
image 1 of Cuvee Prestige Red 75Cl
£ 5.15
£5.15/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy330kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 264kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • Cuvée Prestige
  • A soft, smooth, fruity red wine with flavours of ripe cherries and plums. Match with sausage and mash. To enjoy this wine at its best drink within one year of purchase.
  A soft, smooth, fruity red wine with flavours of ripe cherries and plums. Match with sausage and mash. To enjoy this wine at its best drink within one year of purchase.
  • Wine of Europe
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Expressive ripe red fruit, very soft spices. The wine is well balanced, round, easy, with a light structure and soft tannins.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

LES GRANDS CHAIS DE FRANCE

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Country

Produce of the EU

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Grenache

Vinification Details

  • Mechanical harvest. Traditional vinifications with high temperature at the beginning of the ferment followed by a max temperature of 23-25°C in order to keep all the fruit potential. Regular pump overs throughout the alcoholic ferment with one delestage during this phase allow to extract the potential of the grapes. Before the wine is completely dry, the liquid phase is separated from the solid parts in order to avoid any over extraction. Once the wine is dry, the malolactic fermentation can take place

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

To enjoy this wine at its best drink within one year of purchase. Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of the E.U.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Bottled by:
  GCF.
  At:
  F-33720,
  Landiras.

Return to

  • GCF.
  • At:
  • F-33720,
  • Landiras.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy264kJ / 64kcal330kJ / 79kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

114 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent low alcohol wine!

5 stars

Excellent low alcohol wine. Its very difficult to find good tasting 10% - 11% wines. We do not all want to drink Big Reds at 14%. This wine tastes good and has plenty of body considering the alcohol content. I use to work in a wine merchants and it is really very good compared to others I have tested.

Avoid at all costs

1 stars

This used to be a delicious soft and fruity red wine but now it is more like vinegar. We have poured more bottles down the sink than we have drunk of the last batch delivered. Completely changed beyond compare. Not the same wine at all. So embarrassed, because we served it to guests without prior tasting and they were too polite to say anything.

Not very good

2 stars

Disappointed

Yummy.

5 stars

Oh dear whats going on ? no explanations either , Haven't been able to get this for the past week it usually fly's off the shelves as it's so popular. This is my favourite wine since i found it a few years ago, at 101/2% v It's just right , smooth and more body than you would expect from a low alcohol red complete with a rich bramble taste it ticks all the boxes and another plus you can drink more of it. Come on Tesco whats going on , get it back on the shelves.

Now only 10.5%

2 stars

We have been drinking this wine for years - since it was £2.82 per bottle - well balanced and very drinkable and meriting "Excellent" - UNTIL NOW!. I wondered why the last bottle was having little effect and noticed that it is now only 10.5% - it has been watered down and tastes as such. Very disappointed. Sadly I will not be buying anymore at that strength - really disappointed

Fabulous wine

5 stars

This is my favourite red wine ever and my husband and friends all agree. I am so disappointed its out of stock currently as I have not found a smoother more drinkable red anywhere else. I'll be ordering more as soon as it's back in stock.

Not the bargain I thought

2 stars

It's hard to understand that a blend of grape varieties grown in the south of France can come in at a paltry 11.5% ABV unless water has been added to the mix. The wine is smooth enough but, frankly, it tastes cheap, and really is suitable only for cooking with or adding to a punch. I've lived in the region of production, and this is not what i expect from a blend. I assumed it would be grenache, carignan and syrah - or mourvèdre, but the label does not tell us. Not worth it even at the cheap price.

Quaffable but a little syrupy

3 stars

Can't find the vintage so I expect this is a blend of years as well as vineyards. From a Languedoc wine I was hoping for dry, grenache, Roussillon taste by this has a heavier, more Shiraz feel to it. I'd put it down as no more than a table wine.

Didn't enjoy this at all

2 stars

Bought this as the other reviews were good, but very did-appointed, found it left an unpleasant after taste. I did open it and let it breath for an hour or so, maybe I should have.

Our favourite wine

4 stars

We love this easy drinkable wine, it is one of our favourites.

