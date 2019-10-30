Cuvee Prestige Red 75Cl

Excellent low alcohol wine!
Excellent low alcohol wine. Its very difficult to find good tasting 10% - 11% wines. We do not all want to drink Big Reds at 14%. This wine tastes good and has plenty of body considering the alcohol content. I use to work in a wine merchants and it is really very good compared to others I have tested.
Avoid at all costs
This used to be a delicious soft and fruity red wine but now it is more like vinegar. We have poured more bottles down the sink than we have drunk of the last batch delivered. Completely changed beyond compare. Not the same wine at all. So embarrassed, because we served it to guests without prior tasting and they were too polite to say anything.
Not very good
Disappointed
Yummy.
Oh dear whats going on ? no explanations either , Haven't been able to get this for the past week it usually fly's off the shelves as it's so popular. This is my favourite wine since i found it a few years ago, at 101/2% v It's just right , smooth and more body than you would expect from a low alcohol red complete with a rich bramble taste it ticks all the boxes and another plus you can drink more of it. Come on Tesco whats going on , get it back on the shelves.
Now only 10.5%
We have been drinking this wine for years - since it was £2.82 per bottle - well balanced and very drinkable and meriting "Excellent" - UNTIL NOW!. I wondered why the last bottle was having little effect and noticed that it is now only 10.5% - it has been watered down and tastes as such. Very disappointed. Sadly I will not be buying anymore at that strength - really disappointed
Fabulous wine
This is my favourite red wine ever and my husband and friends all agree. I am so disappointed its out of stock currently as I have not found a smoother more drinkable red anywhere else. I'll be ordering more as soon as it's back in stock.
Not the bargain I thought
It's hard to understand that a blend of grape varieties grown in the south of France can come in at a paltry 11.5% ABV unless water has been added to the mix. The wine is smooth enough but, frankly, it tastes cheap, and really is suitable only for cooking with or adding to a punch. I've lived in the region of production, and this is not what i expect from a blend. I assumed it would be grenache, carignan and syrah - or mourvèdre, but the label does not tell us. Not worth it even at the cheap price.
Quaffable but a little syrupy
Can't find the vintage so I expect this is a blend of years as well as vineyards. From a Languedoc wine I was hoping for dry, grenache, Roussillon taste by this has a heavier, more Shiraz feel to it. I'd put it down as no more than a table wine.
Didn't enjoy this at all
Bought this as the other reviews were good, but very did-appointed, found it left an unpleasant after taste. I did open it and let it breath for an hour or so, maybe I should have.
Our favourite wine
We love this easy drinkable wine, it is one of our favourites.