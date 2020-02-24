Heinz Spaghetti Hoops In Tomato Sauce 400G

NO INGREDIENTS INFORMATION ONLINE
How about telling us the ingredients - i.e. how much sugar and fat in this product - that would be helpful
Great for simple meals
A childhood classic, sweet and mild and warming, a bit expensive though.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 222kJ
Spaghetti Hoops (42%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomatoes (41%), Water, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Acid - Citric Acid, Spice, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Spice Extract, Iron Sulphate, Vitamin D
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container.Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Best before end - see can end.
Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in pan.
Servings per can - 2
Can. Widely Recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|222kJ
|443kJ
|-
|52kcal
|105kcal
|5%
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.5g
|1%
|- of which saturates
|Trace
|0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|10.6g
|21.1g
|8%
|- of which sugars
|3.9g
|7.9g
|9%
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.7g
|3.3g
|7%
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.8g
|13%
|Vitamin D
|0.75µg
|1.5µg
|30%
|Iron
|2.1mg
|4.2mg
|30%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Average of 4 stars
