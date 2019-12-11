Kenco Rich Instant Coffee 200G

Why is the refill more expensive than a new jar? P
Why is the refill more expensive than a new jar? Plus - I always get this coffee, so obviously I like it - 5* for that. Minus - it's rather corporately irresponsible of Tesco that special offers on the glass jar make it cheaper to get a new jar than to buy a refill - only 1* for that. A refill that uses less packaging than the original should ALWAYS be less/kg than the original, so please put the offers on the refills rather than the glass originals.