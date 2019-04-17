Tesco Ready To Eat Low Fat Custard 4X150g

Underwhelmingly good
It's adequate. But I don't want to be able to taste the chemicals in what I eat, even though I know in my mind that they must be used in its manufacture. I have tried a lot of Tesco own products recently, even the Value brand, and I have been pleasantly surprised. But for some things it's not worth swapping because the difference in taste is not matched by the cost saving. This is one of them for me.
Great for lunchbox
My daughter takes these to school and loves them
tasty and just the right amount
my husband is on a diet so he finds it just the right amount .
good value top quality product
I buy this item regularly as an alternative to yogurt for my childs lunch. It is a tasty yet healthy alternative - low in fat.