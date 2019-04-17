Tesco Ready To Eat Low Fat Custard 4X150g

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Each pot contains
  • Energy559kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars18.0g
    20%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 373kJ / 88kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to eat low fat UHT custard
  • A delicious thick and creamy ready to eat custard. Delicious hot or cold
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Potato Starch, Cream (Milk) (3%), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Can be served hot or cold
Remove foil lid and cover pot with cling film
Heat on full power 40 seconds (800W)/35 seconds (900W).
Stir before serving

Cooking Precautions

  • Adjust times according to your particular oven
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

4 x 150g e;150g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach pot (150g) contains
Energy373kJ / 88kcal559kJ / 132kcal
Fat1.3g2.0g
Saturates0.8g1.2g
Carbohydrate15.9g23.9g
Sugars12.0g18.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.2g4.8g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Underwhelmingly good

3 stars

It's adequate. But I don't want to be able to taste the chemicals in what I eat, even though I know in my mind that they must be used in its manufacture. I have tried a lot of Tesco own products recently, even the Value brand, and I have been pleasantly surprised. But for some things it's not worth swapping because the difference in taste is not matched by the cost saving. This is one of them for me.

Great for lunchbox

5 stars

My daughter takes these to school and loves them

tasty and just the right amount

5 stars

my husband is on a diet so he finds it just the right amount .

good value top quality product

5 stars

I buy this item regularly as an alternative to yogurt for my childs lunch. It is a tasty yet healthy alternative - low in fat.

