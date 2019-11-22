By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Malted Grain Loaf Sliced 400G

Malted Grain Loaf Sliced 400G

£ 0.79
£0.20/100g

One slice
  • Energy424kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • Malted Grain Loaf 400g Sliced
  • Sliced Malted Grain Loaf, Made with wheat and barley for a subtle malty taste. Sliced in store.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes (11%), Wheat Bran, Yeast, Salt, Malt Flour (Barley, Rye, Wheat), Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Rye, Barley, Wheat

Number of uses

10 Servings

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (40g)
Energy1060kJ / 250kcal424kJ / 100kcal
Fat1.5g0.6g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate46.9g18.8g
Sugars3.6g1.4g
Fibre4.6g1.8g
Protein10.0g4.0g
Salt0.7g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Dry and stale.

1 stars

Tasted all right, but so dry and hard it was almost impossible to chew. It doesn't toast well either. Shan't be buying this again.

Use by date same day as delivery date and hard and

1 stars

Use by date same day as delivery date and hard and certainly not fresh

The date didnt tell the story

1 stars

Sell by date same day as delivery. Tried to use it for sandwiches that night only to find it was hard and stale..Not very good. Judging by its staleness it must have been lurking on a shelf for a while before it was sliced and bagged

