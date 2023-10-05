We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Aciclovir Antiviral Cold Sore Cream 2G

Tesco Aciclovir Antiviral Cold Sore Cream 2G

4.6(5)
Write a review

£3.50

£175.00/100g

Tesco Health Antiviral Cold Sore Relief 5% w/w Cream
Aciclovir For use at the tingle or blister stage.Is for the topical treatment of cold sores of the lips and face. Please read the enclosed information leaflet before use.
Pack size: 2G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Purified Water B P, Propylene Glycol, Soft Paraffin, Aciclovir, Stearoyl Macrogolglycerides(Glycerol Stearate, Stearic Acid), Liquid Paraffin, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimeticone.

Produce of

Produced

Net Contents

2g

Preparation and Usage

Apply a thin film of cream to the affected area 5 times daily at intervals of approximately 4 hours for at least 4 days omitting the night time applications. See leaflet for further information. Consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product if you know your immune system is weakened. Do not use more medicine than the label tells you to.

View all Ear Drops, Mouth Ulcers & Cold Sore Relief

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here