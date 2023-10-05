Tesco Aciclovir Antiviral Cold Sore Cream 2G

KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.

Use this medicine only on your skin – do not use in the eyes or on genitals KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.

Do not store above 25°C. Do not refrigerate or freeze. Do not use 6 weeks after first opening the tube. Date opened:

Apply a thin film of cream to the affected area 5 times daily at intervals of approximately 4 hours for at least 4 days omitting the night time applications. See leaflet for further information. Consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product if you know your immune system is weakened. Do not use more medicine than the label tells you to.

Is for the topical treatment of cold sores of the lips and face. Please read the enclosed information leaflet before use.

Aciclovir For use at the tingle or blister stage. Is for the topical treatment of cold sores of the lips and face. Please read the enclosed information leaflet before use.

