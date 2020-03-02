By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Spontex Sponge Cloths 5 Pack

3.5(2)Write a review
Spontex Sponge Cloths 5 Pack
£ 2.45
£0.49/each

Product Description

  • 5 Sponge Cloths
  • Anti-bacterial protection.
  • Stops odours and stays fresher for longer.
  • Absorbent and flexible.
  • Strong and durable.
  • 100% biodegradable.
  • Spontex Sponge Cloths are treated with the anti-bacterial agent, zinc pyrithione, which protects them against the development of bacteria and bad odours, keeping them fresher for longer. The cloths are ideal for wiping and cleaning all surfaces and are very absorbent, each cloth soaks up to 160ml of water. They are very supple, easy to handle and wring out and are extra thick and reinforced making them long lasting. The Spontex Sponge Cloths are made from cellulose and cotton making them 100% biodegradable, so once you've finished with them they can be put straight on the compost pile. Cloth size: 19.4cm x 18cm. Assorted colours, mixed pack.
  • Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.

® Registered Trade Mark. © Copyright Mapa Spontex UK Ltd., 2019. Visit us at www.spontex.co.uk or join us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @SpontexUK.

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse thoroughly before and after each use. Do not use with bleach and softener. Machine washable up to 40°C with similar colours. Colour may run, test on an inconspicuous area first.

Name and address

  • Mapa Spontex UK Ltd.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guaranteed Quality
  • Spontex® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Mapa Spontex UK LTD.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS. UK.

Net Contents

5 x Sponge Cloths

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

its a shame quality has deteriorated

2 stars

shame quality has deteriorated

These are the best absorbent sponge cloths on the

5 stars

These are the best absorbent sponge cloths on the market ever.

Usually bought next

Spontex Washups Value 4 Pack

£ 1.30
£0.33/each

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Tesco Sponge Cloths 4 Pack

£ 1.30
£0.33/each

Spontex Tough Scourers 4 Pack

£ 1.70
£0.43/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here