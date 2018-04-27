By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Issey Miyake Homme Eau De Toilette Spray 75Ml

5(72)Write a review
Issey Miyake Homme Eau De Toilette Spray 75Ml
£ 40.00
£53.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Eau de Toilette Natural Spray
  • Sophisticated fragrance from Japanese fashion designer, Issey Miyake
  • Warm & vibrant scent with notes of fresh yuzu & sandalwood
  • 75ml natural spray
  • L'Eau d'Issey Pour Homme is a fresh, vibrant and elegant Eau de Toilette.

    A timeless fragrance with a very masculine signature. This innovative spicy and woody citrus fragrance has earned a faithful following. Its success is attributable to its freshness, along with a very masculine signature and affirmed character.It has made a name for itself as a unique and elegant reference in the world of men's fragrance. With its power and delicate balance, this wonderful sent goes straight to the essentials.
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Aqua (Water), Dipropylene Glycol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Eugenol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Citral, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal, Farnesol, Cinnamal, Isoeugenol, BHT

Produce of

Made in France

Name and address

  • Parfums Issey Miyake,
  • 28/32 Avenue Victor Hugo,
  • 75116 Paris.

Return to

  • www.isseymiyakeparfums.com

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

72 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it

5 stars

Bought for a special birthday to a special man & loved it

Lovely mans eu de toilette

5 stars

Bought for valentines present for partner. Really pleased with the product , price and fast delivery to pick up in store.

Amazinh

5 stars

Nice looking bottle and a very unique smelling aftershave. Lasts for hours.

Christmas present

5 stars

Needed a last minute gift for my partner....Delighted with product and delivery( inside click and collect) was in a small window of time.

Great peoduct

5 stars

Brought on click and collect. The product was great and just what I wanted for a present and even with the busy Christmas period delivered to my local express with in a day 3 days before Christmas.

Lovely fragrance

5 stars

I bought this for Xmas for my son, he loved it.it smells amazing so fresh n very modern.suit any age.such good value.

Lovely

5 stars

Smells lovely. Fast delivery from perfume click to store

Not for me

1 stars

All that glitters is most definitely not gold. I was attracted by the cheap price for this product. I have since had to purchase another identical item from another retailer. The spray doesn't work properly as it should. I Now have a bottle I can't use . So not impressed I give this no stars. But the system wouldn't let me

Great Price

5 stars

A lovely fragrance for an extremely good price. The most competitive of all.

Great aftershave

5 stars

Great aftershave. Easy to order delivery to local store and received email to confirm pick-up time as stated.

1-10 of 72 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here