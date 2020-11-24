Epicure Goose Fat 320G

Product Description
- Goose Fat 100% pure
- Our Goose Fat has delicate savoury flavour, ideal for roasting vegetables. Try making the perfect roast potatoes.
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
Goose Fat (100%)
Storage
Refrigerate once opened.Goose Fat becomes liquid at room temperature. Best Before: See lid.
Produce of
Packed in France
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Epicure,
- Livingstone Rd,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5NS,
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|3700kJ/900kcal
|Fat
|100g
|of which saturates
|34g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
