Epicure Goose Fat 320G

Epicure Goose Fat 320G
£ 2.99
£0.94/100g

Product Description

  • Goose Fat 100% pure
  • Our Goose Fat has delicate savoury flavour, ideal for roasting vegetables. Try making the perfect roast potatoes.
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

Goose Fat (100%)

Storage

Refrigerate once opened.Goose Fat becomes liquid at room temperature. Best Before: See lid.

Produce of

Packed in France

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Epicure,
  • Livingstone Rd,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5NS,

Return to

  • Epicure,
  • Livingstone Rd,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5NS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 3700kJ/900kcal
Fat 100g
of which saturates 34g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

