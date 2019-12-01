Tesco Finest* Pork Chestnut And Onion Stuffing

I absolutely love this stuffing,can’t wait to buy
This is the most delicious stuffing I have ever had.Its seems to be out of stock but all good things are worth waiting for.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ / 240kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (61%), Roasted Chestnuts (15%), Onion, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose.
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and parchment paper from base of stuffing.
200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 45-50 mins.
As a block: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes. As balls: Divide stuffing into 8 even sized pieces, roll into balls. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Pack contains 8 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (44g**)
|Energy
|1001kJ / 240kcal
|441kJ / 106kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|11.5g
|5.1g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.0g
|Protein
|12.8g
|5.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 352g.
|-
|-
Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on chestnuts.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019