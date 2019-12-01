By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest* Pork Chestnut And Onion Stuffing

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest* Pork Chestnut And Onion Stuffing
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
1/8 of a pack
  • Energy441kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ / 240kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausagemeat stuffing with roasted chestnuts and onions.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Made with prime cuts of British Pork, roasted plump chestnuts, onion and aromatic sage for a classic festive flavour.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • 100% British pork
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (61%), Roasted Chestnuts (15%), Onion, Water, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Sage, Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cornflour, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and parchment paper from base of stuffing.
200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 45-50 mins.
As a block: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes. As balls: Divide stuffing into 8 even sized pieces, roll into balls. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Cook as a block or balls and garnish your roast with sliced portions or balls of stuffing or use to stuff your festive roast before cooking.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on chestnuts.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (44g**)
Energy1001kJ / 240kcal441kJ / 106kcal
Fat15.4g6.8g
Saturates5.7g2.5g
Carbohydrate11.5g5.1g
Sugars2.4g1.1g
Fibre2.2g1.0g
Protein12.8g5.6g
Salt1.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 352g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Not suitable for small children who can choke on chestnuts.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I absolutely love this stuffing,can’t wait to buy

5 stars

This is the most delicious stuffing I have ever had.Its seems to be out of stock but all good things are worth waiting for.

