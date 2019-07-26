Tesco 6 Potato Cakes

Best tattie scones I’ve tasted
Crap potato cakes
These potato cakes have no taste and so thin fall apart when you cook them. I ordered another brand online but was sent these instead. If I had wanted Tesco own I would have ordered them .
Delicious
Every bit as good as home made. Delicious!
Now contain MILK!
Tesco switched to a supplier who adds MILK into them.
I love it
I love that these are not too thick!
Been buying for years so yummy!
Not bad for breakfast
Like these with a cooked breakfast. The only issue is stock - they are on the site but virtually order when my shopping arrives I either get a less than I ordered or, sometimes, none at all. If there are none I then quite often get weilrd substitutes like pikelets, bagels or crumpets!
good as it gets
Great with scrambled eggs for a quick tv dinner