Tesco 6 Potato Cakes

4(8)Write a review
£ 0.80
£0.13/each
One potato cake
  • Energy350kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 779kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Potato cakes.
  • A Classic Recipe Baked on a hot plate for a soft and comforting eat
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Dried Potato (24%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use within 2 days and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Time: 2-3 mins Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2-3 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Time: 2-3 mins Fry in a little oil or butter for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne potato cake (45g)
Energy779kJ / 184kcal350kJ / 83kcal
Fat1.8g0.8g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate37.0g16.7g
Sugars9.4g4.2g
Fibre2.3g1.0g
Protein3.8g1.7g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Best tattie scones I’ve tasted

5 stars

Best tattie scones I’ve tasted

Crap potato cakes

2 stars

These potato cakes have no taste and so thin fall apart when you cook them. I ordered another brand online but was sent these instead. If I had wanted Tesco own I would have ordered them .

Delicious

5 stars

Every bit as good as home made. Delicious!

Now contain MILK!

1 stars

Tesco switched to a supplier who adds MILK into them.

I love it

5 stars

I love it

I love that these are not too thick!

5 stars

Been buying for years so yummy!

Not bad for breakfast

3 stars

Like these with a cooked breakfast. The only issue is stock - they are on the site but virtually order when my shopping arrives I either get a less than I ordered or, sometimes, none at all. If there are none I then quite often get weilrd substitutes like pikelets, bagels or crumpets!

good as it gets

5 stars

Great with scrambled eggs for a quick tv dinner

