Tesco Cheese Ravioli In Tomato Sauce 400G

I didn't like the cheese
The smell of this was really off putting as I opened the can and heated it up. I hadn't realized when I picked it up off the shelf that it contained emmental cheese, I presumed it would be cheddar. I didn't like the smell or texture of the emmental cheese and think it would be far nicer if it was made using cheddar or red Leicester. The texture of the ravioli itself was nice and the tomato sauce was nice, but I wouldn't buy this one with emmental cheese again
Good value
Just as good as a premium brand according to my kids.