By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cheese Ravioli In Tomato Sauce 400G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Cheese Ravioli In Tomato Sauce 400G
£ 0.55
£1.38/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy695kJ 165kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 348kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta parcels with a cheese stuffing in a seasoned tomato sauce.
  • WITH EMMENTAL Durum wheat cheesy pasta coated in a rich tomato sauce
  • WITH EMMENTAL Durum wheat cheesy pasta coated in a rich tomato sauce
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tomato Purée (14%)(Tomato Paste, Water), Durum Wheat Semolina, Melted Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk)(Milk, Cheese (Milk), Milk Proteins, Water, Butter (Milk), Whey (Milk), Salt, Lactic Starter Culture, Rennet), Sugar, Durum Wheat Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Carrot, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring(Flavouring[Flavouring, Milk], Flavouring[Flavouring, Celery], Flavouring), Onion, Salt (Salt, Sodium Ferrocyanide), Flavouring(Flavouring), Tapioca Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2½ mins/ 900W 2 mins
Place contents in a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power, stirring half way through. Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Hob 3-4 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (200g)
Energy348kJ / 82kcal695kJ / 165kcal
Fat1.5g3.1g
Saturates0.6g1.2g
Carbohydrate13.4g26.7g
Sugars3.1g6.1g
Fibre1.3g2.7g
Protein3.1g6.2g
Salt0.7g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

I didn't like the cheese

2 stars

The smell of this was really off putting as I opened the can and heated it up. I hadn't realized when I picked it up off the shelf that it contained emmental cheese, I presumed it would be cheddar. I didn't like the smell or texture of the emmental cheese and think it would be far nicer if it was made using cheddar or red Leicester. The texture of the ravioli itself was nice and the tomato sauce was nice, but I wouldn't buy this one with emmental cheese again

Good value

5 stars

Just as good as a premium brand according to my kids.

Usually bought next

Tesco Macaroni Cheese In Sauce 385G

£ 0.55
£1.43/kg

Tesco Meatballs In Tomato Sauce 395G

£ 0.60
£1.52/kg

Tesco Beef Ravioli In Tomato & Minced Beef Sauce 400G

£ 0.55
£1.38/kg

Tesco Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

£ 0.55
£1.38/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here