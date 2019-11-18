Streamline Reduced Sugar Strawberry Jam 340G

I think this is the best low sugar fruit spread av
I think this is the best low sugar fruit spread available as it has whole chunky bits of strawberries and isn’t too runny. I’m not sure why the other reviewer could taste artificial sweetener because it doesn’t have any in, it just has less sugar which is another reason I like it.
Tastes like how strawberry jam should taste like
Not intensely sweet like a lot of strawberry jams and has a reasonable consistency which is difficult to achieve with reduced sugar/sugar free jams. Can taste the sweet strawberry flavour and even has some small whole strawberries in it. I can taste the artificial sweetener in it but it's not an unpleasant taste so I'm quite happy to have this on my toast.