Heinz Spaghetti In Tomato Sauce 400G Can
Offer
Product Description
- Spaghetti in tomato sauce.
- 'A GRAND OPENING'
- WITH FLAGS FLUTTERING AND A TRAIN-LOAD OF VIP'S IN TOW. THE DOORS TO THE KITT GREEN FACTORY IN WIGAN WERE THROWN OPEN. GUEST OF HONOUR. THE QUEEN MOTHER. REMARKED "HOW HAPPY EVERYONE LOOKS" - AND WE'VE BEEN HAPPILY MAKING FRESH SPAGHETTI HERE EVER SINCE.
- FRESHLY MADE.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Spaghetti (47%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Tomatoes (44%), Water, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Acid - Citric Acid, Herb Extract, Garlic Salt, Spice Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container.Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Best before end - see can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in pan.
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
- UK Careline 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- heinz.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 Can
|%RI*
|Energy
|255kJ
|511kJ
|-
|60kcal
|120kcal
|6%
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.4g
|1%
|of which saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|12.5g
|25.1g
|10%
|of which sugars
|3.5g
|7.1g
|8%
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|1.6g
|3.2g
|6%
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.7g
|11%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019