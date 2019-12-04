By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cauliflower Cheese 350G

Tesco Cauliflower Cheese 350G
£ 1.50
£4.29/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy537kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 334kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower florets in a cheese sauce topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • RICH & CREAMY Cauliflower florets topped with mature Cheddar for a golden finish. We work closely with our suppliers to deliver the very best quality and taste all year round.
  • RICH & CREAMY Cauliflower florets topped with mature Cheddar for a golden finish.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower (54%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Whole Milk, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Salt, Mustard Powder, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W 4 mins 3 secs / 900W 4 mins
Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (161g**)
Energy334kJ / 80kcal537kJ / 129kcal
Fat4.4g7.1g
Saturates2.9g4.6g
Carbohydrate4.7g7.5g
Sugars2.8g4.5g
Fibre2.1g3.4g
Protein4.4g7.1g
Salt0.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 322g.--

So disappointing, 5 bits of cauliflower, but stalk

2 stars

So disappointing, 5 bits of cauliflower, but stalks. Sauce did not taste of cheese and also very runny. Poor product.

Disgusting

1 stars

I don't think I have eaten anything as bad as this in my life. I would normally cook mysef but wanted to save time but I had to throw this away.

Cook it longer

4 stars

I find it works for me if I leave it 40 minutes in the oven rather than the recommended 30.

Awful.

1 stars

Inedible. Floury and tasteless. Will not buy again.

Changed :(

3 stars

Used to be the best cauliflower cheese, but not the same anymore, cauliflower is hard and the sauce is runny.

CAULIFLOWER NOT PRIOR COOKED

1 stars

this is a complete nonsense as the cauliflower has NOT been cooked ,,,

Unpleasant watery but hard cauliflower. Tasteles

1 stars

Unpleasant watery but hard cauliflower. Tasteless, as ditto the thin, also watery, cheese sauce. Couldn't eat it. Not the usual great Tesco product! Still the BEST supermarket!!!! Love you, and especially your wonderful, always complete, delivery orders. Elderly, disabled, and buy EVERYTHING online at TESCO!! Thanks for being there and super service, Tesco! Angela Ashe.

Disgusting

1 stars

This was disgusting the cauliflower was very soft and the cheese sauce was no better

Not A Fan

2 stars

Would be 2.5 stars. Bland, tasteless, no real cheesy flavour, no crisping on top due to lack of any sort of topping and that was in a proper oven. Far too runny, sauce insipid and unappealing with a pasty colour. The only good thing about it was the extra grated cheese I had to add to the top to give it some sort of flavour and oomph. Good job it was cheap, rather pay another 50p and get a decent meal.

Cauliflower SOUP!!!

3 stars

Tastes of cheese & of course cauliflower but had to cook for 6mins, was still a bit hard the cauliflower but you need a spoon to eat it because it is cauliflower SOUP no way you can eat with a fork which isn't what i wanted. Should at least be thicker & not of soup consistency!!!! Such a shame because the taste was good. I wonder sometimes if Tesco buyers actually cook items they sell..........

