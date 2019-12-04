Tesco Cauliflower Cheese 350G

So disappointing, 5 bits of cauliflower, but stalk
So disappointing, 5 bits of cauliflower, but stalks. Sauce did not taste of cheese and also very runny. Poor product.
Disgusting
I don't think I have eaten anything as bad as this in my life. I would normally cook mysef but wanted to save time but I had to throw this away.
Cook it longer
I find it works for me if I leave it 40 minutes in the oven rather than the recommended 30.
Awful.
Inedible. Floury and tasteless. Will not buy again.
Changed :(
Used to be the best cauliflower cheese, but not the same anymore, cauliflower is hard and the sauce is runny.
CAULIFLOWER NOT PRIOR COOKED
this is a complete nonsense as the cauliflower has NOT been cooked ,,,
Unpleasant watery but hard cauliflower. Tasteless, as ditto the thin, also watery, cheese sauce. Couldn't eat it. Not the usual great Tesco product! Still the BEST supermarket!!!! Love you, and especially your wonderful, always complete, delivery orders. Elderly, disabled, and buy EVERYTHING online at TESCO!! Thanks for being there and super service, Tesco! Angela Ashe.
Disgusting
This was disgusting the cauliflower was very soft and the cheese sauce was no better
Not A Fan
Would be 2.5 stars. Bland, tasteless, no real cheesy flavour, no crisping on top due to lack of any sort of topping and that was in a proper oven. Far too runny, sauce insipid and unappealing with a pasty colour. The only good thing about it was the extra grated cheese I had to add to the top to give it some sort of flavour and oomph. Good job it was cheap, rather pay another 50p and get a decent meal.
Cauliflower SOUP!!!
Tastes of cheese & of course cauliflower but had to cook for 6mins, was still a bit hard the cauliflower but you need a spoon to eat it because it is cauliflower SOUP no way you can eat with a fork which isn't what i wanted. Should at least be thicker & not of soup consistency!!!! Such a shame because the taste was good. I wonder sometimes if Tesco buyers actually cook items they sell..........