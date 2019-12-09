By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 4 Vegetarian Nut Cutlets 350G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco 4 Vegetarian Nut Cutlets 350G
£ 1.75
£5.00/kg
One nut cutlet
  • Energy822kJ 198kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1003kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Peanuts, hazelnuts and almonds mixed with vegetables, seasoning and breadcrumbs.
  • A blend of mixed nuts, lightly seasoned, in golden breadcrumbs
  • Peanuts & hazelnuts
  • A blend of mixed nuts, lightly seasoned, in golden breadcrumbs
  • Cook from frozen 24 mins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 0.35kg

Information

Ingredients

Carrot, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mixed Nuts (15%) (Peanut, Hazelnuts, Almonds), Onion, Sunflower Oil, Parsnip (4.5%), Water, Spinach (3.5%), Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Garlic Powder, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Remove all packaging.
For best results, oven cook from frozen.

Grill
Instructions: Medium 16-18 mins
Place under a pre-heated grill for 16-18 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 22-24 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally.
Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne nut cutlet (82g**)
Energy1003kJ / 241kcal822kJ / 198kcal
Fat14.9g12.2g
Saturates1.7g1.4g
Carbohydrate15.7g12.9g
Sugars5.3g4.4g
Fibre8.7g7.2g
Protein6.8g5.6g
Salt0.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Truly Awful

1 stars

I used to love these but now they are swamped with garlic which overpowers the other ingredient My freezer stunk of garlic and the taste was just nasty. I binned them all. Hardly a nut in sight either. Recipe has been changed and not for the better.

Delicious, filling and low salt!

5 stars

Delicious! Full of flavour and very filling; the garlic is a great idea and less than half the salt content of my other fave, Tesco spicy bean burgers. Another great option for my 3 days a week veggie regime. Please keep making these!!

horrible. no taste. throw them out!

1 stars

horrible. no taste. throw them out!

They come out kind of dry.

3 stars

They come out kind of dry.

Tastes of peanuts.

2 stars

Not very interesting, flavour is dominated by the peanuts.

They don't need the added sugar

3 stars

These would her sweet enough with the carrots and nuts but for some reason sugar has been added! What a disappointment!! I would not buy these again until sugar removed.

Usually bought next

Tesco 4 Courgetti & Sweetcorn Fritters 280G

£ 1.75
£0.63/100g

Tesco 10 Vegetable Fingers 282G

£ 1.00
£0.36/100g

Tesco 4 Vegetarian Cauliflower Cheese Grills 397G

£ 1.75
£4.41/kg

Quorn Sausages 336G

£ 2.00
£5.96/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here