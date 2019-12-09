Tesco 4 Vegetarian Nut Cutlets 350G

Truly Awful
I used to love these but now they are swamped with garlic which overpowers the other ingredient My freezer stunk of garlic and the taste was just nasty. I binned them all. Hardly a nut in sight either. Recipe has been changed and not for the better.
Delicious, filling and low salt!
Delicious! Full of flavour and very filling; the garlic is a great idea and less than half the salt content of my other fave, Tesco spicy bean burgers. Another great option for my 3 days a week veggie regime. Please keep making these!!
horrible. no taste. throw them out!
They come out kind of dry.
Tastes of peanuts.
Not very interesting, flavour is dominated by the peanuts.
They don't need the added sugar
These would her sweet enough with the carrots and nuts but for some reason sugar has been added! What a disappointment!! I would not buy these again until sugar removed.