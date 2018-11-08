Tesco Pineapple Juice 3X200ml

perfect size and no waste
good quality and perfect size for one person, much better than buying large cartons that only get half used. Ideal size as a mixer too!
Brilliant value
Taste good and also good price
Typical values per 100g: Energy 206kJ / 48kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pineapple Juice From Concentrate (100%).
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.
Produced in the U.K.
Shake well before opening and pierce top with straw.
Best served chilled.
1 Servings
Carton. composite widely recycled
200ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Each carton (200ml)
|Energy
|206kJ / 48kcal
|411kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|22.1g
|Sugars
|11.0g
|22.1g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
