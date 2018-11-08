By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pineapple Juice 3X200ml

5(2)Write a review
£ 0.80
£0.13/100ml
Each carton
  • Energy411kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars22.1g
    25%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 206kJ / 48kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple juice from concentrate
  • 100% PURE JUICE Super sweet pineapples selected at the peak of ripeness
  • Pack size: 0.6l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pineapple Juice From Concentrate (100%).

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pierce top with straw.

    Best served chilled.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach carton (200ml)
Energy206kJ / 48kcal411kJ / 97kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.0g22.1g
Sugars11.0g22.1g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.3g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

perfect size and no waste

5 stars

good quality and perfect size for one person, much better than buying large cartons that only get half used. Ideal size as a mixer too!

Brilliant value

5 stars

Taste good and also good price

