Tesco 8 Sweet Pancakes

4(3)Write a review
Tesco 8 Sweet Pancakes
£ 1.60
£0.20/each
One pancake
  • Energy662kJ 158kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1103kJ / 263kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Pancakes.
  • Continental classic Baked and flipped on a hot plate for a soft and light texture Great with any topping. Try our pancake topped with maple syrup and fresh blueberries.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Continental classic
  • Baked and flipped on a hot plate for a soft and light texture
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Lactate, Sodium Acetate), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring, Processing Aids (Xanthan Gum, Rapeseed Oil, Carnauba Wax, Sunflower Lecithins, Sodium Ferrocyanide, Sodium Carbonate, Castor Oil).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and egg.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Melt a little butter in a frying pan and heat one pancake for 10 seconds on each side.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Great with any topping. Try our pancakes drizzled with maple syrup and topped with fresh blueberries.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Suitable for Vegetarians.

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

8 x Pancakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pancake (60g)
Energy1103kJ / 263kcal662kJ / 158kcal
Fat11.2g6.7g
Saturates2.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate33.9g20.3g
Sugars13.9g8.4g
Fibre3.5g2.1g
Protein5.0g3.0g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Suitable for Vegetarians.

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Best quality pancakes. Absolutely delicious. No

5 stars

Best quality pancakes. Absolutely delicious. No point in making them the taste cannot be beaten.

Yummy treat..

4 stars

Very nice just like the real thing, ie saves making it.. also nice have all year round when you fancy a nice derserved treat..

Inconsistently Fantastic

3 stars

The packaging and ingredients are too inconsistent (if you pardon the pun) and I mean by this that I usually can't find them when shopping because I can't keep up with all the changes. The design currently is quite appealing to the eye, but obviously the issues I have weigh it down. The food however is usually fantastic but they do rip apart very easily when microwaved, but this may not be an error with the actual pancakes and more my uber-powerful energy-saving microwave.

