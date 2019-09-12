Tesco 8 Sweet Pancakes

Best quality pancakes. Absolutely delicious. No
Yummy treat..
Very nice just like the real thing, ie saves making it.. also nice have all year round when you fancy a nice derserved treat..
Inconsistently Fantastic
The packaging and ingredients are too inconsistent (if you pardon the pun) and I mean by this that I usually can't find them when shopping because I can't keep up with all the changes. The design currently is quite appealing to the eye, but obviously the issues I have weigh it down. The food however is usually fantastic but they do rip apart very easily when microwaved, but this may not be an error with the actual pancakes and more my uber-powerful energy-saving microwave.