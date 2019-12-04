Quorn 2 Cheese Escalopes 220G
- Energy977kJ 234kcal12%
- Fat11.7g17%
- Saturates6.3g31%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as oven cooked) Per 100g:
Product Description
- Meat free savoury flavour escalopes, made with Mycoprotein™, topped with Emmental cheese and coated in breadcrumbs
- Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
- Why not try irresistibly tasty Quorn Emmental Cheese Escalopes. A delicious vegetarian chicken fillet topped with oozy Emmental cheese in a crispy crumb. Perfect for lunch served with a delicious mixed salad.
- Proudly meat free
- Irresistibly tasty
- High in protein and fibre
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 220g
- High in protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein™ (38%), Cheese Sauce (20%) [Emmental Cheese (Milk), (Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water], Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Water, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavouring, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Yeast, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people
Storage
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Quorn™ Emmental Cheese Escalopes can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed.Use By: See Front of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
18 min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf. If cooking from frozen, cook for 25 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as oven cooked) Per 100g:
|(as oven cooked) Per Cooked Escalope (103g):
|Energy :
|948kJ
|977kJ
|-
|227kcal
|234kcal
|Fat :
|11.4g
|11.7g
|of which saturates :
|6.1g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate :
|17.6g
|18.1g
|of which sugars :
|1.6g
|1.6g
|Fibre :
|3.3g
|3.4g
|Protein :
|11.9g
|12.2g
|Salt :
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Serves 2:
|-
|-
