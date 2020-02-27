Cillit Bang Cleaner Spray Limescale And Grime 750 Ml

Can anyone please confirm if this is the original 1 stars A Tesco Customer27th February 2020 Can anyone please confirm if this is the original "Cillit Bang Lime & Grime". From the image, it looks like it's only Limescale Remover. There is a difference. Tesco need to make this clear for this product. Report

ok 4 stars Review from Rb-UK 26th January 2020 the spray means you can get to the awkward places , sprayed round tap base then used a toothbrush and the limescale came away but bits where left so used a second time and it was removed , great on the shower head [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miracle product 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 25th January 2020 We have very hard water and when we moved here there was a bad build up if limescale around the kitchen tap. I've tried most products but nothing really shifted it. A few days of using the cillit bang and it's gone. This has shifted years if build up. Amazing product and my tapas look brand new. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic cleaning product 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 22nd January 2020 My shower glass is always covered with limescale and water no marks no matter how many times I clean it. This Cillit Bang limescaler remover works so well! I just sprayed it and left it a few minutes and after I wiped with the sponge I was amazed at how clean it was and how easy it was too do ! Smells pleasant too and not too detergenty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant 4 stars Review from Rb-UK 22nd January 2020 For us this product really worked! It took off most of the Limescale that we had by the taps and around basins / bath. In some spots we had to leave it on a little bit longer but that did the trick! I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Essential home cleaning product 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 20th January 2020 Super effective stuff. Honestly my got to product for getting rid of limescale.... I even use it on my shower screen and it works sooooo well to remove and water marks. Love it and couldn’t live without it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can't go wrong! 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 14th January 2020 This is my go to for my cleaning. It is affordable and better yet actually works. Perfect for the bathroom especially the shower head. Spray and leave for a few minutes and it works perfectly even on tough limescale [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product 4 stars Review from Rb-UK 11th January 2020 I was relatively pleased with this product. It removed the limescale from my taps and sinks quite quickly and with little scrubbing. It didn't do such a great job, however, on the shower screens which still had some harder to remove limescale after leaving the product on for a good length on time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stains gone with a Bang 5 stars Review from Rb-UK 11th January 2020 This is exactly what my bathroom needed, my shower area and screen door never looked so clean, just follow the instructions on the bottle, spray on surfaces that have a build up of limescale, leave for a bit then wipe clean. The smell is pleasant and not over powering at all, Cillit Bang does exactly what it say in the bottle and the results are impeccable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]