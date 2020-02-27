By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cillit Bang Cleaner Spray Limescale And Grime 750 Ml

4.5(28)Write a review
Cillit Bang Cleaner Spray Limescale And Grime 750 Ml
£ 2.00
£2.67/litre

Product Description

  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • www.happier-homes.com
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • 100% stain removal.* Faster**
  • *tested on Limescale, Soapscum and Rust. For best results use regularly.
  • **Tested vs Previous Formula
  • Works on
  • Sinks, toilets, glass, tiled walls, draining boards, acrylic, showers, stainless steel taps, ceramic floors, bath tubs
  • Spend less time cleaning with Cillit Bang
  • Our super effective foam quickly removes limescale, soapscum, watermarks, dirt, grime and even rust from most common surfaces inside and outside your home. The new formula makes surfaces water and dirt repellent, preventing stains from encrusting so cleaning is much faster next time!*
  • *tested on Limescale, Soapscum and Rust. For best results use regularly.
  • Effective on... limescale, soapscum, rust, dirt, grime
  • New formula & fresh scent
  • Our ultimate cleaning solution
  • Bang and the dirt is gone!
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Contains <5% Anionic Surfactant, Perfume

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • To achieve 100% stain removal*:
  • 1. Turn Nozzle to On and spray foam onto surface
  • 2. Leave to act for a few seconds
  • 3. Clean, wipe and rinse
  • For tough dirt leave for a maximum of 5 minutes and use a scourer
  • *tested on Limescale, Soapscum and Rust. For best results use regularly.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: These surfaces can't handle Cillit BANG's Purposeful Purple Punch:
  • All natural stone like marble, granite, Brass, copper and zinc plated metals, Satinated fittings, Linoleum, Vinyl, Textiles and carpets, Rubber, Etched/matt glass
  • Always test on an inconspicuous area before use to ensure compatibility with surface
  • CILLIT BANG Power Cleaner Limescale and Grime.
  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Do not mix with bleach or any other household products.

Return to

  • Cillit Bang Consumer Services.
  • Want to meet our maker?
  • Get in touch for any help, advice or feedback
  • www.CillitBANG.co.uk
  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • 0845 769 7079
  • R.O.I. - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • 016617318

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING CAUTION: These surfaces can't handle Cillit BANG's Purposeful Purple Punch: All natural stone like marble, granite, Brass, copper and zinc plated metals, Satinated fittings, Linoleum, Vinyl, Textiles and carpets, Rubber, Etched/matt glass Always test on an inconspicuous area before use to ensure compatibility with surface CILLIT BANG Power Cleaner Limescale and Grime. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Do not mix with bleach or any other household products.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

28 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Can anyone please confirm if this is the original

1 stars

Can anyone please confirm if this is the original "Cillit Bang Lime & Grime". From the image, it looks like it's only Limescale Remover. There is a difference. Tesco need to make this clear for this product.

ok

4 stars

the spray means you can get to the awkward places , sprayed round tap base then used a toothbrush and the limescale came away but bits where left so used a second time and it was removed , great on the shower head [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miracle product

5 stars

We have very hard water and when we moved here there was a bad build up if limescale around the kitchen tap. I've tried most products but nothing really shifted it. A few days of using the cillit bang and it's gone. This has shifted years if build up. Amazing product and my tapas look brand new. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic cleaning product

5 stars

My shower glass is always covered with limescale and water no marks no matter how many times I clean it. This Cillit Bang limescaler remover works so well! I just sprayed it and left it a few minutes and after I wiped with the sponge I was amazed at how clean it was and how easy it was too do ! Smells pleasant too and not too detergenty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

4 stars

For us this product really worked! It took off most of the Limescale that we had by the taps and around basins / bath. In some spots we had to leave it on a little bit longer but that did the trick! I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Essential home cleaning product

5 stars

Super effective stuff. Honestly my got to product for getting rid of limescale.... I even use it on my shower screen and it works sooooo well to remove and water marks. Love it and couldn’t live without it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can't go wrong!

5 stars

This is my go to for my cleaning. It is affordable and better yet actually works. Perfect for the bathroom especially the shower head. Spray and leave for a few minutes and it works perfectly even on tough limescale [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product

4 stars

I was relatively pleased with this product. It removed the limescale from my taps and sinks quite quickly and with little scrubbing. It didn't do such a great job, however, on the shower screens which still had some harder to remove limescale after leaving the product on for a good length on time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stains gone with a Bang

5 stars

This is exactly what my bathroom needed, my shower area and screen door never looked so clean, just follow the instructions on the bottle, spray on surfaces that have a build up of limescale, leave for a bit then wipe clean. The smell is pleasant and not over powering at all, Cillit Bang does exactly what it say in the bottle and the results are impeccable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product

5 stars

Absolutely loved this product did exactly what it said it would my bathroom was so clean after using this on the tiles and bath even the shower panel was gleaming just sprayed it on left it for 5 mins and rinsed it off the results were amazing smells great to no over powering smell like some products would definitely recommend to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Thick Bleach 24 Hour Citrus750ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Aldi Price Match

Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Black Mould Remover Spray 750 Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/litre

Flash Bathroom Cleaning Spray 500Ml

£ 1.00
£2.00/litre

Harpic Power Plus Max Toilet Cleaner Citrus 750 Ml

£ 1.75
£2.34/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here